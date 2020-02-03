Announcements Community Free Schools / Kids Sponsored

Jeff Lake Camp Hosts Pop-Up Camp Saturday, February 8 at The Woodland

By Jeff Lake Camp access_timeFeb-03-2020

From Jeff Lake Camp

Jeff Lake Camp is bringing its signature blend of spirit, tradition, fun and friendship to SOMA for one day! While we can’t quite fit our 50 acre lake into The Woodland, we’ll be bringing camper favorites including tie-dye, craft projects and make-your-own-s’mores! Join us for a morning of free, family-friendly fun! 

What: Jeff Lake Camp Pop-Up Camp! Crafts, s’mores and more!

When: Saturday, February 8, 10am-12pm

Where: The Woodland, 60 Woodland Rd, Maplewood, NJ

  

Can’t join us at The Woodland on Feb 8th? We’re having an Open House at camp the next day, February 9th, from noon-2pm at Jeff Lake Camp. All prospective families are welcome! For more info, visit www.jefflakecamp.com.

About Jeff Lake Camp

Jeff Lake Day Camp, located in beautiful Sussex County New Jersey, offers an exciting, creative summer day camp experience for children. With facilities normally seen only at overnight camps, Jeff Lake’s 350 acres provide endless opportunities for children to explore and learn. Key to this camping environment is a 50-acre lake with our inflatable lake playground, fishing, stand up paddle boards, sailing, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boats and pontoon boat. Our robust and varied program areas include swimming in our 5 heated pools, tennis, ropes & climbing course, sports, dance & gymnastics, science, visual arts, pottery and cooking. 

