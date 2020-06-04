Mayo Performing Arts Center Announces First Ever Drive-In Concert on June 25

From Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

John Ginty and Friends to perform at Fosterfields June 25 at 6:30 pm

Tickets on sale Wednesday, June 3 at 12 pm

Live music returns to Morristown with a new twist on a classic style of entertainment – the Drive-In Concert!

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC), in partnership with the Morris County Park Commission, will present a Drive-In Concert featuring John Ginty and Friends at Fosterfields Historical Living Farm in Morris Township on Thursday, June 25 at 6:30 pm. (Rain date is June 26) Tickets are $100 per car and go on sale Wednesday, June 3 at 12 pm. All proceeds will benefit MPAC’s recovery.

Tickets must be purchased in advance through the MPAC Box Office at www.MayoArts.Org or 973-539-8008. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

“MPAC is thrilled to be doing what we do best — presenting live entertainment again — for the first time in over three months,” said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. “Even though our doors may be closed, our mission is stronger than ever as we find alternative creative, innovative and fun ways to continue to serve our community. We are grateful to be partnering with Dave Helmer, Executive Director of the Morris County Park Commission and his team, and John Ginty, and thank them for all of their help to make this live concert possible.”

“The Morris County Park Commission is pleased to collaborate with the Mayo Performing Arts Center on furthering its mission to enrich the lives of its community by finding alternative ways of showcasing the performing arts,” added Dave Helmer, Executive Director of the Morris County Park Commission.

MPAC is working with the Morris County Park Commission and local health authorities to create a safe environment that allows attendees to enjoy live music from the comfort of their vehicles. The Fosterfields site will be able to accommodate approximately 150 cars that will be spaced out with social distancing guidelines provided by local authorities. Attendees must remain in their vehicles throughout the concert. No tailgating is allowed.

Since March 12, MPAC, a non-profit performing arts center, has had to cancel over 50 events and reschedule another 25 as a result of the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Much like other local businesses, MPAC’s revenue has been significantly impacted by the shutdown, with no date in sight to reopen. “Now more than ever, we need the support our community to help us through this difficult period until we are able to reopen,” Larena said. “As a non-profit performing arts center that serves our region, this unique collaboration with the Park Commission speaks to the heart of what we do.”

Despite being physically closed, MPAC actively presents a variety of virtual arts related experiences. Programs include: a curated Virtual Arts page offering links to performing arts events across the web; Facebook Live concerts featuring diverse local artists every Friday at 12:30 pm; virtual Performing Arts School classes for children and adults; and more. MPAC’s entire virtual program is viewable at MayoArts.Org.

“Large gathering concert halls such as MPAC will be among the last allowed to reopen,” Larena said. “MPAC has been at the heart of arts and entertainment in Morristown for over 25 years, and we are determined to continue to be the resource that our community relies on to be uplifted and inspired by the performing arts. We appreciate the support that our donors, patrons and community members have provided us in this time.”

MPAC will be working with local restaurants to create take out specials that attendees can pick up prior to arriving and enjoy during the event. Additional information for attendees will be available on MPAC’s website when tickets go onsale.

“Our stage may be dark, but music will light up the day,” Larena said. “The Drive in Concert will be a truly unique and fun experience. Come out for a great time, while helping to sustain the theatre while our doors are closed.”

Organist John Ginty has literally covered a lot of ground. Fresh off playing Hammond B-3 for the Dixie Chicks on their MMXVII World Tour, the Morristown resident has now joined the Allman Betts Band, featuring Devon Allman, Duane Betts, and Berry Duane Oakley, all sons of founding members of the Allman Brothers Band. As a solo artist. his first offering on American Showplace Music, 2013’s Bad News Travels, features A-List artists such as Warren Haynes (Gov’t Mule), Albert Castiglia and Neal Casal. His sophomore album, No Filter was named RMR’s #1 Blues/Rock album of 2015 and featured a groundbreaking performance by hip-hop legend, Redman. For information about John Ginty, please go to: www.johngintymusic.com/

About MPAC

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2019-2020 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.