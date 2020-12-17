Morrow Church Announces Safely Distanced Opportunities For Worship On Christmas Eve

From Morrow Church

Journey to Bethlehem

Journey to Bethlehem is an interactive in-person outdoor event from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Visitors can walk around the outside of the church and time travel to ancient Bethlehem. They’ll meet travelers, visit merchants, help shepherds and wise men, and even the holy family and angels. Along the way they’ll hear different stories of the first Christmas. Masks are required. Begin at the parking lot of Morrow Church for distancing. Be sure to get your candles for our Christmas Eve Service.

Christmas Eve: Traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve

A service of beautiful Christmas carols, lessons and of course candle lighting for everyone will be available at 5 p.m. on YouTube and on the website at: morrowchurch.org. You can watch anytime.

For more information

Please contact our pastors, Senior Pastor Rev. Janice S. Lynn or Associate Pastor Rev. Brenda Wheeler Ehlers at [email protected].