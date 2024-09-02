Pollock Properties Group Presents Historic Montrose Home and Arts Fair

From Pollock Properties Group:

Pollock Properties Group and the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture are excited to host the 2nd Annual Arts Fair!

Date: Sunday, September 8th

Time: 1pm to 4pm

Location: The Woodland, 60 Woodland Rd, Maplewood

JOIN US for THE ARTS FAIR!

It is that time of year again, and y’all know we are huge supporters of the arts and want everyone to have access! Whether focused on performing arts, visual arts, writing, after school fun, formal career track classes, and/or adult classes, ALL arts programs, teachers, and activities are welcome, and will be ready for you to get signed up!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Enjoy FREE ice cream by Matt Keane of Rate, yummy pretzels, cookies, and pickles on a stick for sale from Baker St. Market, and visit the Crafting & Coloring Corner for the little ones by Funky Fun Art.

PERFORMANCES TO HIGHLIGHT OUR AMAZING SOMSD ART STUDENTS:

Join in the Flash Mob and dance (or watch!) with your community at 1:30pm, hear the CHS Marching Band play, stroll through the Art Gallery featuring CHS AP Art students’ artwork, and at 3pm hear CHS acapella group Noteworthy perform!

(contact PPG directly to participate in the Flash Mob!)

THE MAIN HALL TO FEATURE THE AMAZING LOCAL ART EDUCATORS:

We’ll have approx 30+ local arts education schools/businesses in one place, so you can sign up for your favorites and explore new mediums of artistic expression!

Current vendors include:

Admission is FREE to the community AND the vendors, but WE HAVE A HEART FOR THE ARTS and if you do too, then join us as we raise money for PAI, Achieve Foundation’s Pollock Arts Initiative (formerly the VPMI) which aims to support arts education in our school district. We would love your support! Can’t make it to the event? Donate here. #CareServeGive

We are SO EXCITED for this event and can’t wait to see you there – and bring a friend!

IN REAL ESTATE NEWS:

Looking for a new home during the Fall market? PPG is currently preparing 8+ homes set to debut this September, so if you are looking for a starter home, move-up home, downsizer or even an “Estate in the Village”, we just may have it “coming soon”. Reach out to us today to learn more about what’s on the way, and in the meantime, we hope you FALL IN LOVE with this iconic Montrose Mansion that is ready for you to MOVE RIGHT IN, open this weekend:

OPEN THIS WEEKEND SAT + SUN 1-4PM

147 Ralston Ave., South Orange

8 Beds / 3.1 Baths

Listing price: $1,645,900

Pollock Properties Group is thrilled to present this magnificent, historic c.1869 home in South Orange. Nestled on a massive, pool-ready lot with multi-zone central air conditioning and newer plumbing/electric, this is one of the few historic properties that has been completely renovated, but retains its historic charm. With its grand front porch, intricate ceilings, stunning detailed woodwork, second-floor library, 2 fireplaces in the primary suite, and 8 spacious bedrooms, less than 1/4 mile from South Orange, you have to see this home in person. Reach out to Vanessa at VanessaPollock@kw.com for a private showing.

Look for fresh homes for sale by Pollock Properties Group at www.PollockPropertiesGroup.com. And, to see inside the gorgeous homes in town and witness the magic of PPG Design + Staging, follow our Instagram or Facebook for info about upcoming Open Houses!

HOW DO WE DO IT?

Curious? Learn all about the P7 Process HERE

We hope to see you around town!

WITH GRATITUDE – All the fine folks at PPG

#CareServeGive #ClosingforaCause

