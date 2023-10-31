Public Notice of Special BOE Meeting Nov. 3 – Personnel & Legal Matters

From the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will hold a Special Public Board Meeting on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 6:00 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ in person as well as using an online video conference platform. Immediately following the opening of the Public Session, the Board of Education will adjourn to a Closed Session in person and using an online video conference platform to discuss personnel, matters within the attorney-client privilege, legal, negotiations, and other matters that may arise and require discussion, to be announced at a later date. Following the Closed Session, the Board of Education will meet in Public Session at 6:45 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ in person and utilizing an online video conference platform which will include Hearing of Individuals. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are optional in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH and the CDC. Action may be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Special Session

Date / Time: November 3, 2023 – 6:00 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2343 372 0990

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary