Pulitzer Prize Winner Dan Barry Presents ‘This Land’ at CHS

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

Travel back with Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times writer DAN BARRY on his decade-long road trip, searching for stories that reflected the shared and complicated American experience.

In addition to being a long-time columnist for the Times, Dan is the author of Pull Me Up: A Memoir; City Lights, a collection of his “About New York” columns; Bottom of the 33rd: Hope, Redemption, and Baseball’s Longest Game, which won the 2012 PEN/ESPN Award for Literary Sportswriting; The Boys in the Bunkhouse: Servitude and Salvation in the Heartland; and This Land: America, Lost and Found, a collection of his national columns, published in Sept. 2018.

TRAVELING “THIS LAND” WITH DAN BARRY

Wednesday, March 18, 7:30pm

Columbia High School, Blackbox Theatre

Fee: $25. Free for students with valid i.d.

Praise for This Land

“Dan Barry gives dignity even to the darkest corners of the American experience. He is the closest thing we have to a contemporary Steinbeck.”—Colum McCann

“This Land reminds us that the greatest strength of the American character is America’s characters: men and women who are resilient, gracious, eccentric, world-weary, bright-eyed, funny, complex, tragic, surly and yes, even, kind. Dan Barry proves once again that in his intelligent company, attention paid is its own reward. He assures us, too, that eloquence, wit, and compassion – all the virtues we need now – have not been purged from American discourse and are alive and well in these pages.”—Alice McDermott

“A fine collection of Barry’s smooth-as-silk and keenly observed columns for the New York Times. He travels to post-Katrina New Orleans, witnesses an execution in Tennessee, talks with the minister who befriended serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Barry finds beauty in the tragic, the bizarre, the overlooked.”—The Star Tribune