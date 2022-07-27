SOPAC Announces New Board Leadership & Governors

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

On July 1, 2022, the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s Board of Governors installed Douglas Newman as Board Chair and Marc Chalom as Board Vice Chair. In addition, Katherine Tooley, James Davis, III, Esq. and Dean Kameros recently joined SOPAC’s Board.

“I am honored and humbled by SOPAC’s Board electing me as its Chair,” says Newman. “Having served on our Board for 11 years, I have a solid understanding of and appreciation for SOPAC’s strengths and needs to lead it well into the future and for it to continue serving as the cultural heartbeat of South Orange and surrounding communities.”

Newman added, “SOPAC just completed its strategic planning process, in which it updated its mission and vision statements, core values and strategic pillars. I am especially excited to lead SOPAC as we achieve the goals of our new strategic plan.”

A longtime South Orange resident and former South Orange Village President (mayor) from 2007-2011, Newman is well-equipped to guide the town’s anchor arts institution into its 2022-2023 season and beyond. An entrepreneurial senior executive, Newman has more than 40 years of diversified management experience in consulting, information, insurance, private banking and investments, electronic delivery, retail banking, payment cards, marketing and non-profit organizations. He has worked at Global Credit Services, Innovis Data Solutions, Americana Financial Services (now Amwins Group, Inc.), Citigroup’s Private Bank, Citicorp, Bank of America and MasterCard Worldwide.

The Board’s second-in-command is Marc Chalom, a veteran cable, broadcast and internet media executive. A SOPAC Board member for 2 ½ years, he is one of the founding executives of various networks, including A&E Networks, The Lifetime Cable Network, Food Court Entertainment Network and iNEXTV. He was the creator of A&E’s celebrated “Biography” series and at Children’s Television Workshop (now Sesame Workshop), he was instrumental in the Emmy-winning series “3-2-1- Contact” and the world-acclaimed “Sesame Street.”

“It is an honor to be asked to serve as Board Vice Chair at SOPAC,” says Chalom. “Along with the staff, the new Chair and all the other members of the Board, I am excited at the prospect of working to help bring innovative and stimulating works to our stages. SOPAC’s upcoming seasons will continue to deliver transformative experiences to all our audiences. With Cinema Lab’s The Village at SOPAC movie theaters and our diverse offerings, SOPAC will be a place to return regularly to as a center of performing arts activities.”

The New Faces on the SOPAC Board of Governors

Katherine (“Kat”) Tooley, current VP of Marketing at HubSpot overseeing the Global Experiential & Events department, previously held executive leadership positions at Vice Media Group and Superfly—the company known for creating some of the world’s most iconic festivals, including Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Clusterfest.

“I’m most excited to work with SOPAC’s Board to help this amazing community hub continue to grow and flourish,” says Tooley. “There are so many incredible avenues for exploration, education and entertainment at SOPAC and I look forward to putting forth my expertise around events and community programming to help continue to nurture and grow SOPAC’s relationship with our community.”

James Davis, III, Esq. is a former Chief Compliance Officer and senior attorney with a background in regulatory compliance, risk management and corporate governance combined with comprehensive expertise in banking. He currently works for Redesign Health. His previous employers include TIAA-CREF, Providian Financial Corporation, Wells Fargo and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“As a member of the SOPAC Board of Governors, I will be able to combine my legal experience with my love for music—all for the benefit of my community,” says Davis.

Since 2008, Dean Kameros has worked for Novartis Pharmaceuticals and currently serves as the Executive Director of Field Operations—US Oncology with the company. Kameros boasts extensive experience in market research, business development and business strategy.

“As a 15-year South Orange resident, SOPAC patron and donor, I’m honored and excited by the opportunity to join its Board of Governors,” says Kameros. “SOPAC serves to make our community vibrant, diverse and joyous. I’m looking forward to working with the Board to provide more of what makes SOPAC great to members of South Orange, Maplewood and other communities.”

Enthusiastic about the three new additions to SOPAC’s Board, Board Chair Newman commented, “The breadth and depth of experience and commitment of SOPAC’s volunteer Board members are critical to its successful governance and long-term viability. On behalf of our Board, we’re excited and grateful that Kat, James and Dean are contributing their time and talent.”

