SOPAC Celebrates Community Impact Throughout 2023-24 Season 

Debuted 45 artists new to SOPAC, including the extraordinary Afro-Cuban drummer Pedrito Martínez, illusionist Vitaly, and Jazz-Funk guitarist Mark Lettieri.

Displayed more than 250 pieces in the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery over five exhibitions.

FULL CIRCLE

by Ben Niles showcased the remarkable fusion of graphic design and painting, merging the acrylic, ink, and graphite mediums with screen printing.

ARTFUL LIVING: The Painters of Maker + Muse

, curated by Brian Dittmar, celebrated the relationship between visual art and the realms of interior and everyday living.

Contemporary African Spirituality: Connections to New Jersey

, curated by Atim Annette Oton, explored the cultural practices that have been mixed, juxtaposed, and collided with ideas, themes, materials, themes, and techniques, both African and Modern, by African and African diaspora artists in New Jersey. Finally, SOPAC welcomed student work in two separate exhibitions:

Columbia High School 2024 AP Art Showcase

and its annual

INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition

.