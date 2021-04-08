Summit Downtown Announces Opening of the 2021 Summit Farmers Market April 18 

From Summit Downtown Inc.

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is excited to announce the opening of the Summit Farmers Market on Sunday, April 18! Now celebrating over 25 years, the market will be open on Sundays from 8am to 1pm through November 21. After a successful move in 2020 to the Park & Shop Lot #1, at the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue, the market will continue there with the customer entrance and exit at the vehicle entrance on DeForest Avenue. We look forward to welcoming our vendors and customers back to the market for the 2021 season.

Most of last year’s vendors will be returning to the market with a full list of returning and exciting new vendors found at www.summitdowntown.org. Widely regarded as one of New Jersey’s best farmers markets, this will be the 26th year of providing fresh, locally sourced food and produce to the customers in Summit and surrounding towns. The G.I.F.T. (Give It Fresh Today) program will be at the market and continue to collect fresh food each week, their need for fresh food continues to escalate each week due to the current economic and health crisis.

With safety of our vendors and customers our first priority, COVID-19 market guidelines for 2021 can be found on our website. Masks or face coverings will be required for both customers and vendors. Vendors will also offer a touchless pay system in addition to cash. We appreciate your adherence to the guidelines and any changes to those guidelines will be announced during the season. Your continued support of the Summit Farmers Market is appreciated. See you in Summit!

For more information on Summit Farmers Market, please subscribe to our newsletter, check out our Facebook page, visit our website or contact Summit Downtown, Inc. at 908.277.6100.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community of downtown Summit, NJ. http://summitdowntown.org 908-277-6100