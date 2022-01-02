AnnouncementsBusinessHolidayMaplewoodSponsored

The CannaBoss Lady to Host Full Moon Circle & Cleanse with Purification CBD Tea for Dry January

by The CannaBoss Lady
From The CannaBoss Lady

Within astrology, the Moon represents people’s emotional landscapes. So during the time of the Full Moon, the innermost parts of your life are said to be lit up like the Moon, leading to heightened emotions—and a chance to dig deep through forgiveness rituals and journaling.

Native American’s called the Full Moon in January, Wolf Moon because wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time. Wolves howl to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and coordinate hunting.

Let’s reinforce our bond, set intentions, and hunt for clarity through a moon ritual.

Join us in a guided meditation with crystals, candles, sage smudge, and charm readings by Phelora, Medium & Psychic.

Enjoy complimentary CBD Purification tea with a drop of red belly honey, naturally infused by bees, and nibble on small bites from local markets.

Bring: blanket, journal, and crystals

Please RSVP here by Jan 13th. Limited Capacity.

Free samples and 20% off one item

Covid safety protocol: vaccination cards will be checked on docket app, mask must be worn when not eating or drinking, and practice social distancing. hand sanitizer will be available.

