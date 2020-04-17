The FruitGuys Offers 25% Off Home Delivery Orders While Also Giving Back To MEND

From The FruitGuys

The FruitGuys, locally represented by Maplewood’s Drew Dix, want to support MAPSO families and remote workers by delivering fresh, healthy fruit directly to your home. He has kicked off a local fruit and snack delivery program to keep your kitchen stocked with delicious fruit while helping those in need: The FruitGuys will convert 5% of each online order into fresh fruit and donate it to the MEND Hunger Relief Network of Essex County.

“We’ve been delivering to businesses and homes in this area for 20 years, and love the idea of adding MEND to the mix at this time,” says Dix. “We’d like to help folks stay healthy now during the COVID crisis, and all year long.”

The FruitGuys was founded in 1998 to provide healthy fruit to people at home and during their workday. Today they are the nation’s #1 provider of farm-fresh produce to businesses. Family owned and operated, with 22 years of taking food safety seriously. The FruitGuys are Primus certified food safe handlers and CCOF-certified organic produce handlers.

With local facilities in South Philadelphia, they have cultivated strong relationships with small, sustainable farms in the area, and source produce from local producers as much as seasonally possible. As a certified B Corp, they also give back at least 20% of their annual profits to food bank partners and sustainability grants to small farms through their nonprofit The FruitGuys Community Fund.

Drew Dix is a 23-year resident of Maplewood and has been The FruitGuys Director of Sales for 10 years, overseeing corporate and home business development. MAPSO residents can CLICK HERE for a special 25% off ongoing discount on home delivery. He can be reached at [email protected], 1-877-FRUITME, or on Twitter @drewdix.