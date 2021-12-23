The Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation Announces Fundraising Matching Challenge

From the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation

CALLING ALL MAPLEWOODIANS! HELP US MEET A $50,000 CHALLENGE GIFT by 1/31/22 TO BUILD A NEW LIBRARY FOR MAPLEWOOD

A longtime Maplewood family has challenged the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation to raise $50,000.00 in gifts and pledges from members of the Maplewood community between now and January 31, 2022. This family has promised to match, dollar for dollar, all such gifts and pledges to the Library Foundation’s “Writing a New Story” Capital Campaign to help build a new 21st Century Library in Maplewood.

Your donation will be doubled in value…helping to transform our Library into a spacious, light infused, state-of-the-art building that will serve the needs of our diverse community for years to come.

Because the Library has always been a resource for all, a champion for all, conceived for all, and open to all, we are inviting EVERY MAPLEWOOD RESIDENT– regardless of age or financial means, to participate in this historic endeavor. We welcome gifts of all sizes, whether from a stock portfolio, a checkbook, Paypal or a piggy bank — every donation counts. If you would like to make a gift online or view the new Library’s highlights, please visit our website:

maplewoodlibraryfoundation.org

Many thanks to all who have contributed to the library and to those who keep giving!

Happy New Year!

Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation