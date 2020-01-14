The Strollers Celebrate Black History Month with Family Favorite ‘How the World Got Wisdom’

From The Strollers

In celebration of Black History Month, the Maplewood Strollers community theater continues its 88th season with a show for children of all ages, How the World Got Wisdom. The production will be performed for two weekends in late January/early February at The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts in Maplewood, NJ.

A multi-ethnic, multi-generational celebration, How the World Got Wisdom depicts a collection of folktales mined from the rich treasure of African legend. These fables are enacted through dance, music, stories, and scenes. While portraying the colorful wealth of African history and folklore, the fables also make their morals relevant to contemporary life.

Featured in the cast of How the World Got are Eleanor Qureshi, Violet Hanson, Zoe Hanson, Mercer Barton-Griffin, Alanna Veneziano, Bria Bounds, Molly Graham, Dylan Graham, Oliver Decheser, Dan Gold, Chavi Dock, Asmiri Valerio, Beth Seales-Hanson, Vicki Ridley, Melyssa Searcy, Carol Cornicelli, and Idris Kevin Talbott. The production is directed by Amanda Feliciano and Dena Daniel. Music and choreography is by Carol Cornicelli (with inspiration from Yahaha Kamate); Oliver Decheser, Dan Gold, and additional drumming circle friends provide the percussion.

The show will be presented for two weekends at The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts in Maplewood. Evening performances will take place on Friday, January 31 and February 7 at 7:00 p.m. Matinee performances will be held on Saturday, February 1 and 8, and Sunday, February 2 and 9. Each day will feature two performances, at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. Visit http://www.thestrollers.org/ for information and to purchase tickets, or call 973-761-8453 to reserve tickets.

The Strollers of Maplewood was established in 1932 “to provide an opportunity for artistic and dramatic education and enjoyment for its members and the community.” The troupe’s 88th season will continue in March with Lucille Fletcher’s suspenseful mystery Night Watch and conclude in May with Horton Foote’s heartwarming drama The Trip to Bountiful. Visit http://www.thestrollers.org/ or email [email protected] for more information.