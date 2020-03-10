Township of South Orange Coronavirus Update for March 9

From the Township of South Orange Department of Health and Animal Control:

UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS

March 9, 2020

In partnership with the New Jersey Department of Health, the Township of South Orange Village Department of Health and the Office of Emergency Management continues daily monitoring of communicable diseases within our community, county and state. We are currently monitoring the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

As per the ongoing Governor’s broadcast, there are now 11 presumptive positive cases in New Jersey.

No cases have been in Essex County.

To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19.

However, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets.

The EPA has released a list of Registered Antimicrobial Products for use against Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

2019-nCoV and COVID-19, these are two different names for the same virus.

Coronavirus – How to protect Yourself and Your Family

Coronavirus – Covid-19: U.S. at a Glance