An Exciting Fall Semester Has Begun at The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School’s Fall 2022 catalog should have arrived in your mail boxes and the classes are underway! If you didn’t get a catalog, you can browse the over 100 courses and register at SOMADULTSCHOOL.ORG.

The fall semester features a trove of stimulating lectures and entertaining events:

Dr. Ralph Buultjens discusses world politics leading up to the midterm elections in America in a New Age of Global Affairs, Wednesday, October 19, 7-8:30pm, online.

Orchestra tickets for Almost Famous: The Musical, Thursday, November 17, 7pm (deadline to register October 24).

Stephen Whitty Presents: The Hitchcock Blondes, Monday, November 28, 7:30-9pm, Columbia High School Black Box Theatre.

Lectures from award-winning art history educator Janet Mandel featuring Asher B. Durand (Thursday, November 3, 7-8:30pm, online) and Edward Hopper (Tuesday, December 6, 7-8:30pm, online).

Carol Simon Levin portrays Lillian Feickert, president of the NJ Woman Suffrage Association from 1912-1920, in NJ’s Central Role in the Fight for Women’s Suffrage, Tuesday, October 18, 6:30-8pm, Columbia High School.

Retrace the 1776 Battle of Fort Washington & Fort Lee on Saturday, November 19.

And much more!

Spark your creative juices with classes like Chalk Paint Workshop, Photography, Understanding Sewing Patterns, DIY Design with Canva and Knitting.

Got a green (or not so green) thumb? Check out Winter Sowing with Native Perennials.

Need help getting pen to paper? Check out: A Memoir Workshop, Songwriting and Playwriting.

College planning got you stressed? Check out: A Parent’s Guide to the College Processand Choosing the Right College.

Get your skin glowing with skincare guru Lyn Lynch: Correcting Your Complexion, Basic Skincare & Makeup for Teens and Ageless Makeup for Women Over 50.

Spark your taste buds with a Charcuterie Tasting Flight at Butler and the Board.

Tap into your spiritual self with: New Moon Circle, Meditation, Hypnosis and Tarot.

Dive into languages with: French, Italian, Spanish and ESL.

Dive into technology with: Cutting the Cord on Cable, Newest Tools on the iPhone & iPad, Never Forget Passwords, Excel and Powerpoint.

Thinking of a career change? Take a look at: Changing Your Career Path, Intro To Professional Voice Over or Real Estate Sales.

But wait! There’s so much more….

Learn key life skills with Preparing for Life or Public Speaking Intensive.

Enhance your home with: Home Staging.

Plan for the future for yourself and those around you with: Retirement Income Planning, Social Security & Medicare, Estate Planning 101 and Gifting for Grandparents.

And for the music lovers there’s: Instant Piano for Busy People and the popular Suzuki Violin (small group & orchestra) lessons.

There’s truly something for EVERYONE in this catalog and classes fill up quickly, so sign up today!

The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. The school relies solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community. To donate or become a sponsor, please email: schoolinfo@somadultschool.org or visit the website.