Art and Music Return to the Streets of Maplewood with the 9th Annual Art Walk and Music Fest on October 17

From The Maplewood Village Alliance

The Maplewood Village Alliance is excited to announce the 9th Annual Art Walk and Music Fest will be held on Sunday, October 17, from 11am to 5pm in Maplewood Village. This is a rain or shine event.

Every fall, Maplewood Village is transformed into a family-friendly celebration of art and music for the annual Art Walk and Music Fest. It’s a full day of art, music, and fun as professional artists set up on the streets, alongside musicians and bands, merchants, and children’s activities. It’s the perfect time to acquire some new art, ceramics, or handcrafted jewelry, browse in our local shops, and sample our local eateries while enjoying live music.

“Over the years, the Art Walk and Music Fest has grown in size and popularity,” comments Geralyn Robinson, one of the founders and chair of the event since its inception. “This year we have more artists participating than ever before, and we expect to have a great turnout. It’s always a wonderful day for people looking to buy art, hear live music, and spend an enjoyable afternoon in the Village.”

Deputy Mayor, Dean Dafis added, “Both residents and visitors alike look forward to the Art Walk and Music Fest every year. It’s a great way for people to come out and experience all Maplewood has to offer.”

This event takes place on Maplewood Ave., Highland Place, and Baker St., which are closed to traffic to become walkways through this town-wide art gallery. This year boasts 60 fine artists, jewelers, and ceramists in a juried show and sale. Best in show, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded, all donated by our local Village merchants.

A COVID-safe art bag for children will be available for the first 240 visitors to the children’s art table and other activities for children will be sprinkled throughout the event.

Five bands are scheduled to play throughout the day on the corner of Maplewood Ave and Baker St. and more music on the street courtesy of In Tune Music School.

Music line up for the corner of Maplewood Ave and Baker St.:

11:00 am: Baker Street Trio

12:00 pm: Peter & the Master Keys

1:00 pm: Marley Striem

2:00 pm: Bruno Lee

3:00 pm: Reckon So

“After missing last year because of COVID-19, we are thrilled to bring this day of art, music, and fun back to the Village,” says Village Alliance Manager Cat Delett. “It’s a great way for people to get a taste of the vibrant, creative energy that makes Maplewood Village so special.”

This event wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. Presenting sponsor is Jen Lieberman Homes at Hearth Realty Group. Children’s activity sponsor is Mark Slade, Keller-Williams Midtown Direct Realty, Music sponsor is Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture. Supporting sponsors are Maker + Muse, Mona Lisa Framing. Artist prizes are provided by: A Paper Hat, Kimaya Kama, Coda Kitchen + Bar, Maker + Muse, Mona Lisa Framing, and The CannabossLady.

COVID protocols will be in place. The Maplewood Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control recommend that all unvaccinated individuals of all ages wear a mask at crowded outdoor events.

For more information contact:

Cat Delett, Manager, Maplewood Village Alliance

973-762-4556

maplewoodvillagenj@gmail.com

maplewoodvillagenj.com