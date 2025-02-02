Catch the 2025 OSCAR Nominated Shorts Screenings at SOPAC

The 2025 Oscar Nominated Shorts will be screened on the weekend of Feb. 15-16 at Cinema Lab at SOPAC, giving audiences a rare opportunity to see all the Documentary Shorts and Live Action Shorts on the big screen in the run up to Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

Presented by Lighthouse International Film Festival/Society and sponsored by Rooney Home Inspection, Señor Sangria and the Maplewood Film Society, tickets for the screenings will be $15 each night at the door at 1 SOPAC Way or they may be purchased online at the Lighthouse website.

Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended as seating is limited.

The following is a list of the Oscar nominated films being screened Feb. 15-16, with synopses provided by the Lighthouse International Film Festival/Society:

Documentary Short Film nominees

From intimate portraits of personal triumphs to gripping accounts of social and environmental issues, the Documentary Short Film nominees capture humanity in its rawest and most inspiring forms. These extraordinary films amplify vital voices, stories, creativity and truth. Experience the power of documentary storytelling at its finest.

Incident

Directed by Bill Morrison, this gripping documentary reconstructs the events surrounding a police shooting in Chicago using raw body-camera and surveillance footage. The film examines the shifting police narratives and emotional reactions of a community grappling with systemic issues. It’s a exploration of truth, accountability and public perception.

Directed by Bill Morrison, this gripping documentary reconstructs the events surrounding a police shooting in Chicago using raw body-camera and surveillance footage. The film examines the shifting police narratives and emotional reactions of a community grappling with systemic issues. It’s a exploration of truth, accountability and public perception. Instruments of a Beating Heart

Directed by Ema Ryan Yamazaki, this poignant film delves into the healing power of music. Through vivid storytelling, it showcases individuals whose lives were transformed by rhythm and melody, offering a testament to music’s ability to connect, comfort, and inspire.

Directed by Ema Ryan Yamazaki, this poignant film delves into the healing power of music. Through vivid storytelling, it showcases individuals whose lives were transformed by rhythm and melody, offering a testament to music’s ability to connect, comfort, and inspire. Death by Numbers

Director Kim A. Snyder masterfully transforms statistics into moving stories in this thought-provoking film. By spotlighting the human impact behind a pressing global issue, Snyder challenges audiences to confront the realities hidden within the data and recognize the individuals whose lives are too often reduced to numbers.

Director Kim A. Snyder masterfully transforms statistics into moving stories in this thought-provoking film. By spotlighting the human impact behind a pressing global issue, Snyder challenges audiences to confront the realities hidden within the data and recognize the individuals whose lives are too often reduced to numbers. I Am Ready, Warden

Directed by Smriti Mundhra, this intimate documentary takes viewers to the emotional core of life on death row. By exploring the final moments of inmates, the film raises profound questions about redemption, justice, and the humanity often lost in conversations about capital punishment.

Directed by Smriti Mundhra, this intimate documentary takes viewers to the emotional core of life on death row. By exploring the final moments of inmates, the film raises profound questions about redemption, justice, and the humanity often lost in conversations about capital punishment. The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Molly O’Brien tells the remarkable story of a musical prodigy who shattered gender barriers to become the first woman in a renowned orchestra. Through her journey, the film celebrates resilience, ambition, and the transformative power of breaking through societal norms.

Live Action Short Film nominees

Discover bold storytelling brought to life by emerging and seasoned filmmakers. The Live Action nominees span genres and cultures, delivering unforgettable narratives with emotional depth and stunning creativity. These films prove that powerful stories can be told in a matter of minutes.

I’m Not a Robot

A hilarious yet deeply thought-provoking satire, this Dutch gem by Victoria Warmerdam explores a woman’s increasing frustration with CAPTCHA tests—those pesky “Are you a robot?” challenges. As her struggle grows, she begins to question not just her humanity, but the very systems we rely on to define it. Equal parts clever and relatable, I’m Not a Robot offers a refreshingly modern twist on the age-old quest for identity.

A hilarious yet deeply thought-provoking satire, this Dutch gem by Victoria Warmerdam explores a woman’s increasing frustration with CAPTCHA tests—those pesky “Are you a robot?” challenges. As her struggle grows, she begins to question not just her humanity, but the very systems we rely on to define it. Equal parts clever and relatable, I’m Not a Robot offers a refreshingly modern twist on the age-old quest for identity. The Last Ranger

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of South Africa’s Amakhala Game Reserve, this powerful drama by director Cindy Lee immerses audiences in the struggles of wildlife conservation during the pandemic. A young Xhosa girl discovers the beauty and fragility of her natural surroundings, only to face the devastating impact of rhino poaching. With heart-stopping moments and a deep connection to the land, The Last Ranger is an unforgettable call to protect our planet’s treasures.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of South Africa’s Amakhala Game Reserve, this powerful drama by director Cindy Lee immerses audiences in the struggles of wildlife conservation during the pandemic. A young Xhosa girl discovers the beauty and fragility of her natural surroundings, only to face the devastating impact of rhino poaching. With heart-stopping moments and a deep connection to the land, The Last Ranger is an unforgettable call to protect our planet’s treasures. The Masterpiece

This captivating film explores the enigmatic life of a reclusive artist who finally unveils his long-awaited final work. Through stunning visuals and profound emotional depth, The Masterpiece delves into the complexities of creativity, the cost of isolation, and the societal obsession with genius. Prepare to be challenged and inspired by this bold, thought-provoking story about the meaning of art and legacy.

This captivating film explores the enigmatic life of a reclusive artist who finally unveils his long-awaited final work. Through stunning visuals and profound emotional depth, The Masterpiece delves into the complexities of creativity, the cost of isolation, and the societal obsession with genius. Prepare to be challenged and inspired by this bold, thought-provoking story about the meaning of art and legacy. Room Taken

A tense psychological thriller that will keep you guessing until the final frame. In Room Taken, a traveler checks into a seemingly ordinary rented room, only to uncover eerie and unsettling secrets lurking within. With each twist, the line between reality and illusion blurs, pulling audiences into a spine-chilling tale of suspense. Perfect for fans of Hitchcockian intrigue, this film is a masterclass in building tension.

A tense psychological thriller that will keep you guessing until the final frame. In Room Taken, a traveler checks into a seemingly ordinary rented room, only to uncover eerie and unsettling secrets lurking within. With each twist, the line between reality and illusion blurs, pulling audiences into a spine-chilling tale of suspense. Perfect for fans of Hitchcockian intrigue, this film is a masterclass in building tension. An Orange from Jaffa

Set in the culturally rich yet divided landscape of Jaffa, this poignant film follows the journey of a young boy determined to deliver a simple gift: an orange. Against the backdrop of political and cultural tensions, the boy’s mission becomes a powerful symbol of hope, unity and resilience. With beautiful cinematography and heartfelt storytelling, An Orange from Jaffa offers a timely reminder of the human connections that transcend boundaries.

The Lighthouse International Film/Society, a non-profit organization, screens and hosts events year-round in New Jersey and annually hosts The Lighthouse International Film Festival on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. This year the festival runs June 4-8, 2025.