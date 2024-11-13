CHS Art Teacher Selected for 15th Bienal de la Habana in Cuba

The following press release is from the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

From his humble classroom in Maplewood to the prestigious Havana Biennial in Cuba, art educator B. Curtis Grayson III is turning his international recognition into a powerful teaching moment that shows his students their artistic voices can reach across borders.

For seasoned art educator B. Curtis Grayson, III, the art classroom of Columbia High School is a humble space that is not just a place of instruction but a wellspring of creative possibilities – and now, a launching pad to the international stage.

The visual arts teacher has been selected to participate in the prestigious African Cuban “Bienal de la Habana” in Havana, Cuba. {Editor’s note: The XV Havana Biennial takes place from November 15, 2024 to February 28, 2025.] This monumental achievement has left him both humbled and inspired. “The first thing I thought about was how to bring my students along on this journey,” Grayson shared.

The Havana Biennial, organized by the Wifredo Lam Contemporary Art Center, is an important event that explores the balance between tradition and modern life, the challenges of communication in a tech-driven world, and the energy of urban culture. These themes resonate deeply with Grayson’s own artistic practice and teaching philosophy.

Selection for the Biennial is highly competitive, with curators choosing artists whose work speaks to global themes and cultural dialogue. This year’s anniversary exhibition continues to explore international connections and societal challenges.

Even as Grayson’s great work continues to be celebrated, his heart remains firmly rooted in the classroom. As an art teacher at Columbia High School, he has made it his mission to expose his students to diverse artistic voices and foster a deep sense of inclusion and cultural awareness.

“These students, they’re the reason I do what I do,” Grayson says with conviction. “I want them to see that their talents and voices have value on a global scale. That’s what drives me, day in and day out – opening their eyes to the transformative power of art.”

As Grayson prepares to represent his work in Cuba, he sees this opportunity as a chance to shine a light on the vibrant, diverse community that has nurtured and inspired him. His yet-to-be-titled piece that will be exhibited in Havana’s Wifredo Lam Contemporary Art Museum will become part of the institution’s permanent collection, while the artist plans to create a limited-edition print series to share this landmark achievement with art lovers around the globe.

“This honor is shared with my students,” Grayson emphasizes. “It’s about showcasing the creativity and resilience of my students, my fellow educators, and the entire South Orange and Maplewood community. I want them to know that their voices, their stories, their art – it has the power to transcend borders and touch the world.”

Now, as Grayson prepares to exhibit his work at the Wifredo Lam Contemporary Art Museum, he sees this opportunity as a chance to contribute to the Biennial’s legacy of challenging traditional art world hierarchies while inspiring the next generation of artists.

For Grayson, the true significance of this global honor lies not in the accolades or the international exposure but in the opportunity to empower the next generation of artistic visionaries because they get to see themselves represented in his artwork.

