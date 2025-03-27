CHS Teacher Offering Summer Camp Film Course

Paul Marigliano has been teaching at Columbia High School for the past 19 years and has been working for the South Orange Maplewood Adult School for almost as long.

During that time, he’s helped to guide countless students to win awards at festivals throughout his career.

Now, Marigliano is trying to get the word out — despite the fact that the Adult School has closed its children’s summer program — that his summer film course for teens is still available.

“With SOMAS’s approval I am continuing the film workshop. To start, It’s local, affordable, and a lot of fun! Whether you’re new to filmmaking or have some experience, you will get something out of it,” said Marigliano.

Taking place at Columbia High School — in classroom A137 — the workshop will be offered in two sessions, both lasting two weeks:

First session (9 classes):

Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23 to July 3, no class 7/4.

Second session (10 classes):

Mon-Fri 9 a.m. 4 p.m. July 7-18

Cost is $550/session.

Register here: https://www.ssreg.com/som/classes/results.asp?string=marigliano

“In this immersive workshop, our students will be very hands-on while working in small groups,” said Marigliano. “Our students will learn how to generate ideas for their films, be introduced to the fundamentals of filmmaking including: shot composition, camera angle, shooting, and sound. This course will have an emphasis on creating short films and our filmmakers will discover how to bring their ideas to life.”

“This is an excellent class for students who want to test the filmmaking waters as well as for learners who want to gain practical skills to prepare for college,” he continued. “Our filmmakers will be using professional-quality equipment and if interested in continuing the filmmaking experience, they can pick up where they left off in a second two-week session. For 8th-12th Graders. Students who are considered rising 8th graders are also welcome.”

Additional Information:

“A one hour lunch break each day; The second week of the first session, 6/30-7/3, will have increased hours to accommodate the July 4 holiday,” said Marigliano.

“More types of workshops are on the way like drama/acting as well as portfolio assessments for future art majors,” he added. “Let me also mention that next summer we hope to include a program for middle-schoolers which is very exciting.”

Following is a list showing many of the successes Marigliano’s CHS students have had throughout the years: