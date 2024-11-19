Civil Discourse Takes Center Stage in The Parnassian Society’s 12 Angry Men

Audrey Noguera is a senior at Columbia High School.

With biting social commentary, humor, and suspense, the Columbia High School (CHS) Parnassian Society’s production of 12 Angry Men explores the danger of deep-seated prejudices and the power of civil discourse. Innovatively staged in the CHS Black Box Theater, the production breathes new life into this American classic, challenging audience members to take stock of their biases and reflect on the political polarization gripping our modern world.

Under the direction of James Dyer, George Rem Johannsen, and Kelly Murphy, the production explores the tense deliberation of a jury tasked with deciding the fate of a defendant accused of murder. “When we look at the American incarceration system and the political climate at the moment, we very much live in a world that still perpetuates this idea of fake news,” Dyer said. “So how to actually approach information is important, and I think that makes this play still deeply relevant.”

Set up in a unique traverse design, audience members sit on both sides of the stage, forcing viewers to confront the act of judgment––not just of the characters, but of one another. “The audience will be looking at each other from across the stage,” Dyer said. “We like the idea of us actively holding each other accountable in equal measure, in the same way that we expect the jurors and defendant to be accountable.”

Stella Boucher, ‘28, playing Juror 4, said that “this show, especially now, is very impactful and still true, even if we don’t want to admit all the stereotypes that get brought up and all the hurtful things that are said in the show, they’re all very realistic.”

Since its founding in 1895, the Parnassian Society has remained a cornerstone of the CHS arts community, and 12 Angry Men continues the society’s tradition of presenting thought-provoking work that confronts complex societal themes. “I have really loved being a part of that tradition and getting to pass it on,” said cast member Hayden Groner ‘25, playing Juror 3. “All the shows have really challenged not only the cast, but the audience as well as the directors, to sit with a piece and work through it, step by step, which can be uncomfortable but also rewarding.”

Under Dyer and Johannsen’s direction, students have had the opportunity to explore the theater world and learn from each other in an open and supportive space. Stage Manager Soph Irfani, ‘25, emphasized the unique learning environment the Parnassian Society provides students. “We are teaching people how to do theater things, and I am learning as I go,” they said. “It’s a great space to grow.” Boucher agreed, calling the community “so welcoming that it warms your heart.” Nuela Obasi, ‘28, agreed, saying, “I feel like we just kind of bonded instantly,” she said.

Don’t miss this timely, thought-provoking production that makes you a part of the action and keeps you on the edge of your seat. 12 Angry Men is set to appear at the CHS Black Box theater on November 21, 22, and 23 at 7:30 pm and on November 24th at 6 pm. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at https://cur8.com/projects/columbia.