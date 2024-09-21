CLAY by Indigo Road Studio Announces Two Pottery Markets on September 28 and November 30

From CLAY by Indigo Road Studio:

Mark your calendar for the Pottery Market from CLAY, September 28 and November 30 from 11am – 5pm in the alley near Taylor Place (63B South Orange Ave, South Orange) and enjoy an afternoon filled with creativity. Pick up unique pieces of pottery for your home, or for gifting this holiday season.

The members of CLAY by Indigo Road Studio invite you to join us for two upcoming Pottery Markets in the alley between Taylor Place and South Orange Avenue. Join us for a fun, festive day filled with music, creativity, and beautiful hand-made ceramics.

Items for sale will include mugs, bowls, plates, platters, vases, decorative pieces and more. Each project we create is a unique, one-of-a-piece creation. Pottery makes a fantastic gift — so start your holiday shopping early this year!

Up to 30 potters will be selling their wares. Some of our members have been wheel throwing and hand building for decades. Others started when our Vose Avenue studio opened in January 2023 and quickly progressed in their skill levels. The alley way is just outside our brand new second space, a members-only studio for more advanced students.

At our November 30 event — which takes place on Small Business Saturday — will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony in addition to pottery sales. And just in time to start your holiday shopping!

About CLAY and the community:

Potter and instructor Lindsey Shevkun Aguayo opened the doors to CLAY on Vose Ave in January 2023. CLAY classes consistently sell out each session. Lindsey has proudly built a vibrant community of ceramicists eager to share their creative ideas and welcome you to our friendly, positive and encouraging studio atmosphere.

Almost immediately launching the Vose Ave studio, Lindesy began construction on a second location around the corner at Taylor Place. Once students have mastered the basics, they can “graduate” up to the new Members’ Studio. Potters here have the freedom to use the studio 6 days a week to experiment and grow their skills.

About our founder:

Lindsey Shevkun Aguayo was formally trained as an Art educator at the Tyler School of Art at Temple University and jumped right into her career teaching high school art in 2007. A few years into her career in public education, she began a ceramics program that focused primarily on hand building. In 2019, Lindsey built a home Pottery studio to begin expanding her knowledge in wheel thrown forms. Soon after, Indigo Road Studio was born and selling her handcrafted wares became a full time position in 2020. Lindsey loves exploring the versatility that clay provides and is excited to share her experience at her studio space in South Orange, NJ.

For more information, visit www.indigoroadstudio.com or follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/indigo_road_studio/ and Facebook www.facebook.com/indigoroadstudio.