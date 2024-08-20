Don’t Miss Maplewood’s Backyard Movie Night, September 7

From Maplewood Film Society:

Maplewood’s Backyard Movie Night is happening! This New Jersey town wants in-person movies so much, it’s taking matters into its own hands – and backyards.

For one magical night, movie loving households in Maplewood, NJ will show the same film at the same time at outdoor screenings in over 15 backyards throughout the town. The Maplewood Film Society is coordinating the Backyard Movie Night on Saturday, September 7th, when over 150 residents will gather to watch the original 1988 Beetlejuice movie with their neighbors.

The purpose of the event is to not only have fun and enjoy Tim Burton’s original film but to “demonstrate that our creative town needs an in-person movie theater,” says Angela Matusik, co-founder of the Maplewood Film Society. “We want to attract potential investors while engaging our large movie-loving community,” echoes MFS co-founder, Lisa Cohen.

The historic Maplewood Movie Theater, which was open for 93 years in the heart of the village, closed during the 2020 COVID Pandemic. Attempts to lease the theater and reopen it as a cinema have been unsuccessful, and now the entire building is on the market for sale. The fate of the cultural landmark remains uncertain.

“Our town has always attracted creative types and cultural enthusiasts, and having a movie theater on our main street is a big part of that,” explains Matusik. In a recent survey of over 250 residents, MFS found that over 30% of respondents worked in a creative field, and that 80% strongly believe Maplewood would benefit from an in-person movie venue. Over 95% of respondents said they would be likely to see a movie at a large screen venue in Maplewood.

While there are cinemas in nearby towns – such as South Orange, where the Village at SOPAC movie theater is operating – their offerings are mainly blockbusters and new releases from the big Hollywood studios. But as Cohen says there is room for more: “All over the country, indie art house cinemas are being reinvented,” she says, adding that many have liquor licenses and unique in-person programming. “Audiences are craving non-mainstream films onscreen, including archival classics, independents, documentaries and foreign films” says Matusik. ”We love movies of all kinds.” Indeed, after watching Burton’s 1988 film on September 7th, MFS members will be encouraged to go see its sequel, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, at a nearby cinema.

For more information about Backyard Movie Night, and the mission of Maplewood Film Society, please contact Angela Matusik and Lisa Cohen at maplewoodfilmsociety@gmail.com, or via @MaplewoodFilmSociety on Instagram or Facebook.

