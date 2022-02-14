Extra! Extra! Columbia HS All-School Musical Returns with ‘Newsies’ Opening March 11

From Columbia High School:

After over two years away, Columbia High School (CHS) is proud to announce the return of the All-School Musical to its historic auditorium (17 Parker Avenue, Maplewood, NJ). The CHS production of “Newsies” will be held Friday and Saturday, March 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 13 and 20 at 2pm. Tickets will go on sale online on Tuesday, February 15 at 9:00am on www.showtix4u.com/events/CHSmusicals.

Newsies is a musical based on the 1992 musical film Newsies, which was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. The strike lasted over two weeks and was well documented by dozens of newspapers, which relished a bunch of kids bringing down their goliath competition: the New York World.

The show features music by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act), lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). The musical premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2011 and made its Broadway debut in 2012, where it played for more than 1,000 performances before touring. Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience (suitable for ages 5 and up).

About Columbia High School’s All-School Musical:

The award-winning CHS All-School Musical has been in existence for over 50 years, providing students with the experience of professional theatre from acting, singing and dancing, to set design and building, and playing music in the orchestra.

For the past 22 years, the musicals have been choreographed by Tricia Benn and Bethany Pettigrew, an amazing duo of CHS parents and former Broadway performers. For the last nine years, this talented team has also directed all of CHS’ All-School Musical productions including last year’s outdoor production of Matilda and the virtual 2020 Hindsight to rave reviews. Benn and Pettigrew are assisted by an all-star creative team which includes: Associate Director, Gregory Omar Osborne; Vocal Music Director, Jacob C. Ezzo; Instrumental Music Director, Peter Bauer; and Producer, LuAnne Kleppe; Lighting Designer/Technical Director, Tara Marie Abbondante; Set Designer, Louis J. Medrano; and Set Builder, Marc Matalon.

With nearly 200 students participating in the cast, crew, orchestra or as a helpful volunteer, the CHS Musical is the largest student activity at Columbia High School.

“The story of Newsies is inspiring and heartwarming, and it’s been a joy to work with this impressive cast of enthusiastic, talented, and disciplined performers. It’s also been incredible to see our behind-the-scenes crew and creative team go the extra mile to make this production so special,” said CHS Musical Co-Director, Bethany Pettigrew.

Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez also expressed his enthusiasm for the production. “For the past several weeks the students have worked tirelessly on the sets, props, and costume design, and I have been fortunate to see many rehearsals so I can say this is going to be an incredible production!”

Covid 19 Protocols

The cast is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. They have been rehearsing wearing masks and following local/school protocols, but will perform without masks while onstage. As for audience members, the CHS All-School Musical production of Newsies, will follow all Covid-19 guidelines set by the South Orange-Maplewood School District.

A virtual streaming option may be announced at a later date as an encore following the live performances, details to follow.

For all inquiries, please email chsmusicalproducer@gmail.com or call 973-996-8899.

