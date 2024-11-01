Fiber History Meets Modern Day Fiber Artists at Durand-Hedden, Nov. 3

The following story is from Lisa Mainardi at the Durand Hedden House & Garden:

Maplewood, NJ: Fiber, yarn and art were the focus at The Durand-Hedden House & Garden. Titled “Connecting Fibers: Spinners & Artists,” the event was held on Sunday, October 27 [with an encore event scheduled for Nov. 3]. Six hand spinners spun various types of fiber into yarn on contemporary spinning wheels and spindles to demonstrate a traditional craft. Durand-Hedden Board member Patty Chrisman explained the process and all the steps along the way. Chrisman also wove an intricate overshot pattern on her loom.

Fiber artists displayed their work in both the main house and the Carriage House. Ellen Weisbord utilizes ancient techniques including coiling and felting in mixed media and incorporates photography for depth and intrigue.

Lisa Lackey’s detailed perspectives play on light, shadow, color, and texture. Lackey uses paper, fabric and threads in scenes where she memorializes captured moments.

With a love of experimenting with color, Josephine Dakers- Brathwaite specializes in felting and quilting. Dakers-Brathwaite’s multicolor creations range from felted jewelry and vessels to wall hangings and scarves.

Dakers-Brathwaite demonstrated wet felting along with apprentice, Maisie Conrad-Poor. She taught people of all ages how to make felt and create their own masterpieces. Visitors wove bookmarks on cardboard looms, crocheted bracelets, and experimented with finger-knitting. Trustees and volunteers served hot mulled cider and cookies.

Missed it? Spinning and felting demos, the work of the three local fiber artists, and craft activities will happen again at Durand-Hedden, Sunday, November 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as part of the SOMA Artists Studio Tour for one day only. Refreshments will be served. Details at www.durandhedden.org.