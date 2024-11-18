Four Local Dance Students Will Perform With Lydia Johnson Dance In Professional New York Season 2024

From The Lydia Johnson Dance School:

Lydia Johnson Dance (LJD), a company known for its distinctive choreography by Artistic Director and Choreographer Lydia Johnson, is pleased to announce that its 2024 New York Season at the Graham Studio Theater will include four local dance students ranging from second to fourth grades.

Fiona Hartman, Uma Thomas Asnani, Elise Boikess and Esme Hughes, who study at nonprofit The Lydia Johnson Dance School, will perform with LJD’s professional dancers in the world premiere of Johnson’s work titled Legacy. The piece is set to an iconic 1964 score by composer Terry Riley in a new arrangement by cellist Maya Beiser. The young dancers have been rehearsing in New York with Johnson and the Company.

Elise’s mother, Liz Lombardi from Maplewood, comments, “We feel so fortunate to have our daughter enrolled at Lydia Johnson Dance. For her to get the opportunity to perform with Lydia’s professional company this season is an experience that will stay with her, and I’m sure the other young dancers, for the rest of their lives. It really speaks to Lydia’s philosophy that dance is for everyone. It’s absolutely thrilling to watch.”

Johnson has included children and teens in a number of pieces beginning with her own children when her daughter and second son danced in a work called Hymn. The children appear, not as pre-professional dancers, but rather as children within a community, moving naturally and beautifully in child-like ways.











The engagement also marks the third Season of an ongoing collaboration with New York City Ballet Repertory Director and former soloist Craig Hall, who will perform duets with LJD dancer Laura Di Orio from Time …and again (2022). While dancing at New York City Ballet, he performed in featured roles in numerous George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Justin Peck and Alexei Ratmansky masterworks.

“I love that music is the common language Lydia Johnson and I speak even as we come from the different worlds of ballet and modern,” said Hall. “Music has always been the foundation for me, the driving force, and this is true of Lydia as well. I’m excited to return to the company and dance with one of my all-time favorite partners, Laura Di Orio, and make some more magic together.”

Performances are December 4, 5 and 8 at the Graham Studio Theater in NYC’s West Village. Tickets are available here: www.tickettailor.com/events/lydiajohnsondance/1407970.

LJD School’s Winter/Spring 2025 registration is now open. For more information, visit www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com.