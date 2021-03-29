From Jazz Standard in NYC to SOPAC in South Orange, ‘The Flip Side Sessions’ Virtual Concert Series Keeps Music Alive

“This isn’t really a goodbye.”
So began the message posted on social media when the Jazz Standard announced the closure of their celebrated jazz club, which had hosted countless musical talents since it opened in 1997. After restauranteur Danny Meyer bought the club in 2002, he opened Blue Smoke Flatiron just . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.