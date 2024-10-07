Join the Vibrant SOMA Community for the 21st Annual Studio Tour SOMA, November 2-3

From Studio Tour SOMA:

SOMA, a vibrant artistic enclave just 30 minutes from New York City, invites you to celebrate the 21st annual Studio Tour SOMA (formerly Artists Studio Tour). Once a year, our talented local artists open their studios to the public, and this year’s event promises to be more exciting than ever. Mark your calendars for Saturday and Sunday, November 2nd and 3rd, from 11 am to 5 pm.

Organized by local artists and supported by SOMA businesses, the tour offers a unique opportunity to explore the creative world of our community. With over 90 artists participating, visitors can immerse themselves in a diverse array of works, from emerging talents to established creators, across various media and styles. For the first time, this year’s tour will feature five up-and-coming artists from SOMA’s own Columbia High School.

Start your visit at the Herb and Milly Gallery in the South Orange Performing Arts Center, located at One SOPAC Way, South Orange. There, you can view an exhibit featuring the work of participating artists. Join us for the opening reception of this exhibit, titled “Unveiled 24,” on September 12 from 6 – 9 pm. The exhibit will be on display until mid-November and will be open during both days of the Studio Tour, offering a perfect opportunity to discover artists who spark your interest.

Navigating the tour is easy with both downloadable and interactive maps available on the Studio Tour website. Printed maps can also be picked up at the “Unveiled 24” exhibit, artists’ studios, and local businesses. The studio tour website features a list of artists’ addresses and additional details to enhance your tour experience.

The “Unveiled 24” exhibit and Studio Tour SOMA are free to the public, thanks to the dedication of local artist volunteers and the generous support of SOMA businesses. Donations to support this vibrant cultural event are welcome and can be made via PayPal, debit or credit card through our website at Studio Tour SOMA Support or Studio Tour SOMA Donate. For more information visit Studio Tour SOMA. We love volunteers who are passionate about art! To get involved tell us how you would like to help by filling out the form at Studio Tour SOMA Volunteer.

Come and experience the artistic heartbeat of SOMA—where creativity and community thrive together.