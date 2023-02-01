Local Author Eliza Minot Wins Maplewood Library 2023 Literary Award

From the Maplewood Memorial Library:

Maplewood Library is happy to announce that Eliza Minot will be the recipient of the 2023 Maplewood Literary Award. The award will be a highlight of the Library’s 9th Annual Ideas Festival.

Eliza Minot is the author of the critically acclaimed novels The Tiny One and The Brambles, published by Knopf/Vintage. Knopf will publish her third novel, In The Orchard, in April.

Her work has appeared in a variety of magazines and anthologies, and her books have been named to various lists, including The New York Times Notable, Booksense 76, Nancy Pearl’s, and Oprah’s Top Ten Summer Picks.

Minot went to Barnard College and received her MFA from Rutgers-Newark, where she was a Presidential Fellow, in 2017. She has taught at Rutgers-Newark, Barnard College, and NYU. She is a recipient of a New Jersey State Artist Fellowship and was on the shortlist for the £20,000 Notting Hill Editions Essay Prize.

She grew up the youngest of seven children in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts. She lives in Maplewood with her family.

The Ideas Festival will run from April 17 to 29, and all events will be in-person. The Literary Award program will be held on April 25 at 7 pm at Maplewood Town Hall.

More Ideas Festival details will be available in March on the Library’s Ideas Festival page.