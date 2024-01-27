Lydia Johnson Dance School Announces DANCE CAMP 2024 Focusing on Choreography

From Lydia Johnson Dance School:

For elementary and middle school, and Teen Interns with Add-On Program.

Lydia Johnson Dance (LJD) School, a nonprofit linked to the professional Lydia Johnson Dance company, announces plans for its acclaimed Dance Camp 2024, an immersive experience tailored to ignite creativity and nurture young dancemakers. From beginners to experienced dancers, the joy of creating dances will be explored in depth. Professional dancers from LJD will be teaching, and special LJD Guest Artists will give workshops in jazz and pre-tap, as well as modern techniques!

Children naturally dance when they hear music, and this joyful, creative spirit is often lost in commercial dance education. Empowering children to develop their own dances, by exploring design, allows their natural response to music to blossom. From spatial design to connected and disconnected partner shapes, effective use of unison passages, and exits and entrances, these elements, and many more, will serve as building blocks for dancers to create their own captivating works.

Amidst the artistic exploration, campers will move outdoors onto the lovely summer patio and lawns around the Burgdorff Center for relaxed snack and water breaks. Student dancers will have time to connect with one another and the LJD Teen Interns in a noncompetitive and inclusive environment. The multi-age camp has a strong sense of community and beloved traditions such as Pizza Days and All Camp Name Game and a Rock & Roll Dance Party!

As the day draws to a close, dancers will reconvene in the theater for a communal lunch and the presentation of various group pieces. This low-stress sharing of works-in-progress will not only celebrate the creative endeavors of the dancers but also encourage discussions that inspire appreciation of one another’s talents.

Renowned for its warm, noncompetitive atmosphere, professional dance artists and unique emphasis on nurturing the creativity of every child and teen, The LJD School Dance Camp is a celebration of the wonderful creative drive in all children!

Registration is open for Dance Camp 2024:

July 15-19 and/or July 22-26. Monday-Friday. Register for 1 or 2 weeks.

ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL HOURS:

Hours for rising 2nd graders (or at least 6 years old) through 6th or 7th grade: 8:45am-12:30pm

TEEN ASSISTANTS AND INTERNS:

Hours for rising 7th grade through 12th grade: 8:45am-2:00pm

The schedule for Interns will be: 8:45am-12:30pm as assistants in the younger dancers’ program. During this time, teens will have the opportunity to lead warm-up sequences, participate in the joyful all-camp warm-up and basic class, and then guide their own small group of younger dancers. Interns always have fun setting up and managing camp traditions like Pizza Day!

All teens who would like to be Interns must apply. For younger teens, assisting is similar to camp CITs. Older teens may apply to be Interns who are paid a stipend. A parent or guardian should set up a time to talk with Lydia to explore if the program is a good match for your teen. A follow-up discussion for each teen with Lydia will assure that the program is a good match.

Elevate Your Artistry and Craft: Exclusive Intern Technique and Choreography Add-On:

Daily 12:30-2:00pm – exclusively for teens! Includes technique classes and/or advanced choreography. This program requires an additional tuition fee.

AS A NONPROFIT, LJD OFFERS FULL and PARTIAL SCHOLARSHIPS. Please email Lydia directly: lydia@lydiajohnsondance.org

For more information on The LJD School’s Dance Camp 2024, visit www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com/dance-camp-2024. To register, head to dancestudio-pro.com/online/lydiajohnsondance.