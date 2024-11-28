Arts & CultureHolidayMaplewood

Maplewood Community Music Presents ‘Winter Wonderland’ Dec. 17 at The Woodland

by
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Maplewood Community Music invites local residents as they present “Winter Wonderland” featuring music by the Maplewood Concert Band on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Maplewood Concert Band, under the direction of Michael Jedwabnik, Conductor, and Ginny Johnston, Associate Conductor, will take audience members through a celebration of the season with timeless favorites such as the seasonal favorite of “Symphonic Highlights from Frozen”, featuring popular tunes, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, “Let it Go”, and “For the First Time in Forever”.

Additional festive favorites will include “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, “Greensleeves” a 16th century traditional English Carol and “Fanfare for the Festival of Lights”, featuring traditional Hanukkah melodies, amongst others.

Maplewood Concert Band’s concert will be held at The Woodland at 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood.  The concert is free and fun for the whole family.

Maplewood Concert Band is a community band of area musicians from high school through adulthood. Anyone interested in joining the band in the new year should reach out to maplewoodcommunitymusic@gmail.com.

Related Articles

Maplewood Democratic Committee, NJ Gov Candidates React to...

South Orange Filmmaker Takes a Hard Look at...

Springfield Avenue Maplewood Unveils Its Small Business Saturday...

After Some Political Drama, Nancy Adams Voted Maplewood...

The General Store Shops and Cafe in Maplewood...

Black, Hispanic Students at CHS Made ‘Significant Increases’...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE