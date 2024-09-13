Maplewood Library Announces Ideas Festival 2024

From Maplewood Memorial Library:

The 2024 Ideas Festival will start off with two exciting programs. The Library will be hosting Ann Goldstein on September 25 (see info below), and filmmaker & TV producer Barry Sonnenfled on October 9. Possible additional programs will be announced later in the year.

Ann Goldstein, Translator and Editor, will receive the 2024 Maplewood Literary Award

Wednesday, September 25

7:30 pm at the Woodland ,

In conversation with Pamela Erens

Ann Goldstein is the translator of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan series, and is one of the most sought-after translators from the Italian language. She is a former editor at The New Yorker, and is the editor of The Complete Works of Primo Levi in English. She has received a Guggenheim Fellowship and awards from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Maplewood resident Pamela Erens is the author of five critically acclaimed books, including Eleven Hours and The Virgins, and the memoir Middlemarch and the Imperfect Life. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Slate, Vogue and Elle. Pamela was the 2017 recipient of the Maplewood Literary Award.

Ideas Festival events are free and open to the public. No registration is needed.