Maplewood Library Announces the Schedule for the Ideas Festival 2023

From Maplewood Library:

Maplewood Library’s Ideas Festival celebrates the talent and creativity of our community. Now celebrating its 9th year, the Festival will run from April 17 to 29, and all events will be in person. All programs are free and open to the public.

Filmmakers’ Panel

April 18, 7 pm at The Woodland

A talk with Matthew Galkin and Razelle Benally, the directors of Murder in Big Horn, with its editor David Mehlman, moderated by film editor Tim Squyres.

Carol Buchanan Award for Outstanding Contribution to Civic and Intellectual Life

April 19, 7 pm at Maplewood Town Hall

This year’s recipients are Audrey Rowe and Nancy Gagnier, who will be recognized for their work on the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race.

New Jersey Tap Ensemble

April 22, 2 pm at the Woodland

The Ensemble will share the history, impact and joy of rhythm tap dancing with a fun-filled presentation and a chance for the audience to tap with them.

Amol Sinha, Executive Director of ACLU of New Jersey

April 24, 7 pm at Maplewood Town Hall

Amol Sinha and his colleagues will discuss the impact of the ACLU and the ongoing issues they’re addressing in New Jersey. The talk will be moderated by Robert Marchman.

Maplewood Literary Award

April 25, 7 pm at Maplewood Town Hall

The 2023 Maplewood Literary Award will be presented to Eliza Minot. Minot is the author of the critically acclaimed novels The Tiny One and The Brambles. Her third novel, In The Orchard, will be released on the day of the Award.

Jazz vs Rock with Seth Abramson and Todd Abramson

April 26, 7 pm at Maplewood Town Hall

Jazz vs Rock. The brothers will discuss their lives in the music industry, where the genres intersect and diverge, and their role in launching the careers of many well-known artists.

Michelle Miller: Conversations with Cookie

April 29 at 1 pm at Maplewood Town Hall

Michelle Miller is an award-winning journalist who co-hosts CBS Saturday Morning. She is the author of Belonging: A Daughter’s Search for Identity Through Loss and Love, the story of her journey to understanding herself and her own Blackness. She will be in conversation with Carolyn “Cookie” Minick Mason.