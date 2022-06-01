Maplewood’s Marco Hurtado Brings His Moves to NBC’s ‘Dancing With Myself’

Maplewood’s Marco Hurtado was a contestant on the new NBC show “Dancing With Myself,” which premiered last night on NBC.

Here’s the show’s premise, courtesy of NBC: “Every week, a new group of fun-loving dancers from all walks of life and of all ages compete in a series of high-energy dance challenges that are designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience. As each round of the competition progresses, Shakira and her judging panel provide instant feedback and encouragement, but, ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who wins Best Dancer of the Night and gets to take home the cash prize.”

Hurtado, who clearly won over Jonas, made it to the fourth round of six before being eliminated.

“But I had fun!” he told Village Green.

