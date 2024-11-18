MAPSO Family Follies Old-Timey Talent Show on Thursday, Nov. 21 Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

“Laughter is the best medicine,” says MAPSO Family Follies Old-Timey Talent Show director and emcee, Tori Chickering. “I know this because science tells us so. And also my mother, who told me repeatedly growing up, ‘Life is rough, so you’d better have a good sense of humor.’ Which makes her the first person I knew to give comedy top-billing when crafting an adult life for myself.” This year’s 90 minute Follies promises another quirky, charming, multi-generation line-up of singers, dancers, comics, jugglers, kazoo-players, and one rollerskating chicken—all the ingredients one needs for a night of heartwarming fun.

Chickering goes on to say, “Both my parents valued the arts enormously. We watched every variety special, all of Carol Burnett and Cher. Plus Flip Wilson, The Muppet Show, Busby Berkley, Fred & Ginger… I began producing live events in my hometown at age twelve, so, for 47 years I’ve been ensuring folks have access to mirth. Some clean rivers or deliver meals. I put on shows.”

The 2nd annual Follies is this Thursday, November 21st, at 7:30pm at The Woodland. Tickets are $5 at maplewoodartsandculture.org/follies, or you can risk buying them at the door (cash only) but they sold out last year. Posters will also be sold for $10 (cash only).

Chickering credits this year’s Follies success to Stacey, Miriam, and Patrick at Maplewood Town Hall; kickass talent coordinator, Marilyn Wright; and all the volunteer performers and crew giving so generously of their time and effort, especially her co-producer, Sybil Rodgers, who also wears the hat of stage manager. “Sybil is super funny, whip-smart, and a clear communicator, so it’s been a joy to be working so hard on a volunteer project with someone who also holds small-town silliness in high regard.”

“I’m very pro-goofy,” says Rodgers. Chickering nods in serious agreement, saying, “We both believe art saves lives. For so many kids, the only place they feel truly themselves is in the band, chorus, or art room, writing creatively, or on stage. A child deprived of a natural inclination towards the arts does not make for a happy adult.” Rodgers continues, “Which is why these towns are amazing for offering the South Orange Symphony, SOMA Pop Choir, Laughs in The Loft, a robust Adult School, the Artist Studio Tour, and at least two theater troupes, CHS arts programs, music schools, and like 400 garage bands.”

“And the Follies,” Chickering says.

“And the Follies,” Rodgers smiles. “Where you can do your bird calls or twirl your baton with abandon, and it’s not a contest, just low-stakes old-fashioned glee, witnessed in community.” Chickering adds, “And seen as valuable—especially now. So, seek mirth. We all need levity. You’ll find plenty at The Follies.”

Looks like Mom was right.

The MAPSO Family Follies Talent Show is presented by The Maplewood Department of Arts & Culture with the invaluable support of Stacey Ross-Trevor, Miriam Sanchez, and Patrick Wherry.

For more info, visit: maplewoodartsandculture.org/follies