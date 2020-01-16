MAPSO Storytelling Show Returns: Humans Telling the Truth

From MEND:

Mapso Storytelling Show: Humans Telling the Truth

Proceeds Benefit Local Hunger Relief Efforts

The MAPSO Storytelling Show returns to the Burgdorff Cultural Center on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. The show revolves around real stuff that happens to real people: funny stuff, sad stuff, everyday stuff that’s random, puzzling, but TRUE. Ordinary local people share their life experiences on stage. The results are touching, authentic, and deeply entertaining. Audiences love this show, and for the storytellers, it’s an incredible growth experience.

Especially exciting for January 25th is the headliner, Norbert Leo Butz, award-winning Broadway, television, and film actor and singer. The show’s host and producer, Boo Trundle, teaches “The Art of Storytelling” at the SOMA Adult School. Trundle participates regularly in Moth StorySLAM events in New York City. Other storytellers include Alia Covel, Sarah Paige, Sara C. Clarke, Stephanie Hoeler, Kris Ohleth, Katharine Houston-Voss, Norrie Feinblatt, Debbie Halpern, and Felix Sockwell.

All the proceeds from the show go to MEND, or Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity, Inc. (MEND), a hunger relief network based in Essex County.

Tickets are $20 (general admission) or $25 (includes wine/beer), and may be purchased here.

The MAPSO Storytelling Show is sponsored by Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group, Keller Williams MidTown Direct Realty.

Photo: (left to right: Debbie Halpern, Tameka Stafford, Donny Levit, Kate Nichols, Gastor Almonte, Kimberlee Auerbach Berlin, Boo Trundle)