Marc Broussard, SFJAZZ Collective, and Eddie Palmieri Coming to SOPAC

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center

As we look forward to warmer weather, SOPAC’s stage heats up with a diverse mix of Jazz, Rhythm & Blues concerts.

On Friday, April 1, “Bayou Soul” guitarist and humanitarian Marc Broussard brings his rich voice and Louisiana influenced sound to South Orange. On Thursday, April 7, the SFJAZZ Collective, an award-winning supergroup, brings its newly revamped lineup to SOPAC. With his masterful Jazz skills fused with the rhythm of his Puerto Rican heritage, ten-time Grammy winner Eddie Palmieri comes to SOPAC on Saturday, May 21.

Below, more information on the upcoming Jazz, Rhythm & Blues concerts at SOPAC.

Celebrate the Sounds of New Orleans with

Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Nathan and The Zydeco Cha Chas

MARCH 20

Tickets: $35-$48

This double-bill featuring world-famous music machines celebrates the feel-good sounds of The Big Easy!

Marc Broussard

APRIL 1

Marc Broussard’s signature “Bayou Soul” style and rich voice are influenced by his Louisiana roots and musical father, a guitarist for the Soul band The Boogie Kings.

Tab Benoit

with special guest Whiskey Bayou Revue

APRIL 3

Tickets: $35-$45

One of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from the rich Bayous of Louisiana, Tab Benoit’s guitar tone and his Otis Redding-like voice are iconic.

SFJAZZ Collective

APRIL 7

Tickets: $58-$78

The SFJAZZ Collective is an award-winning supergroup comprised of nine of the finest performers/composers at work in Jazz today. The current ensemble features Gretchen Parlato on vocals, Martin Luther McCoy on vocals, Chris Potter on saxophones, David Sánchez on saxophones, Etienne Charles on trumpet, Warren Wolf on vibraphone, Edward Simon on keyboards, Matt Brewer on bass and Kendrick Scott on drums.

Carolyn Dorfman Dance: Returning to Reconnect

APRIL 23

Carolyn Dorfman Dance returns to SOPAC for a joyous evening that will have audiences dancing in their seats to a new dance work by guest choreographer Juel Lane, music by Jazz legend Louis Prima and other artists. Come, be inspired by this bold, athletic, ‘no holds barred’ company, with Dance Works for Now!

Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band

MAY 21

Tickets: $45-$59

The iconic ten-time Grammy Award winner and NEA Jazz Master skillfully fuses the rhythm of his Puerto Rican heritage with the complexity of his influences: Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock and McCoy Tyner as well as his older brother, Charlie Palmieri.

Bria Skonberg Quartet

JUNE 11

Tickets: $29-$39

Described as “one of the most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation” (Wall Street Journal) and “the shining hope of hot Jazz” (New York Times), triple threat trailblazer Bria Skonberg is a force to be reckoned with. This multi-award winning trumpeter, singer and composer combines her signature sound of fiery trumpet playing and smoky vocals. She blends Jazz, Blues and beyond with storytelling and adventurous concoctions of classics and soulful originals.

Jesse Cook: Tempest Tour II

JUNE 17

Tickets: $34-$42

Jesse Cook is a global guitar virtuoso. The international appeal of this accomplished performer is his style of mixing Flamenco with Classical, Jazz, Zydeco, Blues and Brazilian samba.

Covid-19:

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test and wear a mask. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.

