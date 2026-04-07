March Roared Like a Lioness for Women’s History Month in SOMA

From the Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture:

From celebratory proclamations to awards dinners honoring local female trailblazers and women’s art lining our storefronts, March in Maplewood & South Orange was all about the ladies (and girls).

As in years past, our local female elected officials partnered with township departments, civic organizations and local businesses to celebrate the achievements of women in our vibrant two towns all month long in honor of Women’s History Month.

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“Every year, we invite residents to celebrate the women in their lives,” said Maplewood Township Committeewoman and former Mayor Nancy Adams, “by paying tribute and giving recognition for the contributions of Maplewood and South Orange women throughout the years. Women aren’t just the majority on the Maplewood Township Committee and South Orange Village Council – they run our local businesses, forge paths in local advocacy, create incredible art, reshape local education and more.”

Sheena Collum, the first woman to hold the title of Mayor in South Orange, is proud to serve with the South Orange Village Council to honor our SOMA women each year. “Every March, we elevate, empower and showcase women throughout our community, both in the annual events we put together and sprinkled in the windows of our brick and mortar businesses in our two towns. We dedicate our March to shining a light on our local women in as many venues and areas as we can.”

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In keeping with tradition, the 2026 Women’ History Month kicked off with the annual Wear White for Women photo and Proclamation at Maplewood’s Township Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 3. As in years past, Nancy Adams invited other women who serve, or have served, the community in elected office to help her read the 2026 proclamation. Other keystone events for the month included the Unsung Sheroes awards dinner, honoring women who impact our community; the Windows For Women art installations throughout town; and the Just Like Girl* youth art show at the 1978 Arts Center.

RELATED: The Remarkable Award-Winning SOMA Artists of ‘Just Like a Girl’

Throughout the month, there were conversations with critically-acclaimed authors, local female composer concerts, and school visits from former Olympian and CHS alumni, Hazel Clark. For a full list of events, or to find out more about Women’s History Month in SOMA, head to https://somawomen.org/.

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