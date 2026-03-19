PHOTOS: SOMA Celebrates 2026 ‘Unsung Sheroes’ at Orange Lawn

From South Orange Village and Maplewood Township:

Maplewood and South Orange celebrated a tradition born from Women’s History Month — and now one of our most meaningful nights of the year — on March 18 at Orange Lawn: Unsung Sheroes.

We created this event to shine a spotlight on women in our community who do so much without much recognition or fanfare. We decided to shine that light and celebrate them as a way to say, “We see you and we thank you!”

We proudly celebrate these extraordinary women whose impact ripples through our community in many meaningful ways.

Advocacy — Leslie Kerner

Arts — Sumana Ghosh-Witherspoon

Business — Shewaye Yassin of Walia Ethiopian Restaurant

Education — Joanne Beckerich of the Maplewood Library

Youth Leadership — Julia Friedrich

Enduring Legacy — honoring the life and legacy of Jolene Corry

We’re incredibly thankful to our sponsors—show them some love and support the businesses that champion women in our community 5 Point Physical Therapy and Wellness LLC, Events by Emily, AIR® Aerial Fitness South Orange, and Lyn Your Face Makeup & Haircare Studio.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate your unsung sheroes — the response was tremendous! Selecting the honorees was no easy task, and your participation shows just how deeply our community values the women who give back. It reminds us this celebration is meaningful and should continue for many years to come.

Photos by Miriam R. Perez.