CommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange

PHOTOS: SOMA Celebrates 2026 ‘Unsung Sheroes’ at Orange Lawn

by Miriam R. Perez
written by Miriam R. Perez
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From South Orange Village and Maplewood Township:

Maplewood and South Orange celebrated a tradition born from Women’s History Month — and now one of our most meaningful nights of the year — on March 18 at Orange Lawn: Unsung Sheroes.

We created this event to shine a spotlight on women in our community who do so much without much recognition or fanfare. We decided to shine that light and celebrate them as a way to say, “We see you and we thank you!”

We proudly celebrate these extraordinary women whose impact ripples through our community in many meaningful ways.

💫 Advocacy — Leslie Kerner
🎨 Arts — Sumana Ghosh-Witherspoon
💼 Business — Shewaye Yassin of Walia Ethiopian Restaurant
📚 Education — Joanne Beckerich of the Maplewood Library
🌱 Youth Leadership — Julia Friedrich
🕊 Enduring Legacy —  honoring the life and legacy of Jolene Corry

We’re incredibly thankful to our sponsors—show them some love and support the businesses that champion women in our community 5 Point Physical Therapy and Wellness LLC, Events by Emily, AIR® Aerial Fitness South Orange, and Lyn Your Face Makeup & Haircare Studio.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate your unsung sheroes — the response was tremendous! Selecting the honorees was no easy task, and your participation shows just how deeply our community values the women who give back. It reminds us this celebration is meaningful and should continue for many years to come.

Photos by Miriam R. Perez.

Maplewood Township Committee member Jane Collins-Colding, South Orange Village Council members Hannah Zollman and Olivia Lewis-Chang, Maplewood Township Committee member Nancy Adams, South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, South Orange Village Council member Patricia Canning, Maplewood Deputy Mayor Malia Herman, and South Orange Village Council member Summer Jones.

Shewaye Yassin with her friends, family and proclamation.

Jane Collins-Colding, Joanne Beckerich, Malia Herman and Nancy Adams

Sumana Ghosh-Witherspoon, center, with her proclamation.

Julia Friedrich

Sheena Collum, Leslie Kerner, and Nancy Adams

More Stories

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.