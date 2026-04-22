Music for Kids is Back! April 25, May 16, & June 13 at Maplewood Memorial Library

Music for Kids is Back!

If you were one of the parents, caretakers, or kids who attended last fall’s “Music for Kids” programs at the Maplewood Library, you’ll be excited to hear that we’re back with a spring season of three Saturday morning programs and another three-session series next fall.

And if you’re new to this series, come join the fun!

Music for Kids, a project of the Maplewood Library in cooperation with members of the Maplewood Arts Council, is a series of interactive musical adventures designed for children ages five to ten years old.

For young children, learning depends on active engagement. Attendees this spring will be interacting with singers and songwriters, a violin and a double bass, a whistler and a one-man band.

Each program is presented twice, with the first session 10-11 a.m. and the second session 11:30-12:30. Programs take place in the library’s Vic De Luca Community Room.

The programs will be guided and performed by world-class musicians and teaching artists, some of whom live here in SOMA. Here’s the lineup:

April 25, 10-11am and 11:30am-12:30pm: “Sing with Strings!” Join bassist Lizzie Burns and vocalist/violinist Christina Courtin and discover all the ways we can sing together and through instruments.

May 16, 10-11am and 11:30am-12:30pm: “Wiggle and Whistle!” Musical inventors Emily Eagen and Spiff Wiegand will lead you in singing along with their songs full of whimsy and heart—and get you dancing, trying out instruments, and even whistling.

June 13, 10-11am and 11:30am-12:30pm: “Bring Storytelling to Life Through Music!”

Sing, move, chant, and imagine as teaching artist Katie Willey and participants learn and perform a musical soundtrack to accompany a children’s book.

The target audience age is ages 5-10, but the series is open to all. Space is limited, so please arrive early.

“Music for Kids” is sponsored by The Maplewood Library with the support of a grant from a local foundation. The Library, with the help of the Maplewood Arts Council, was inspired to initiate this series by a similar program created 30 years ago by Maplewood’s late, beloved community arts pioneer Jim Buchanan.