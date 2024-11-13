Pet Portrait Pop Up At Pet Wants SOMA Is Back In Time For The Holidays

From Julia Maloof Verderosa:
Treat yourself or someone you love with a fine art pet portrait session with a holiday feel.
Slots are available over two Sundays
November 17th and 24th
11am – 3 pm
Pet Wants SOMA
63 S Orange Ave
South Orange, NJ 07079.
Info & sign up here: https://Holidaypopup24.as.me/
or click on QR code in image
Donation recipient is Rescue Haven Foundation: https://rescuehaven.org/
This local organization rescues, heals, and homes animals in need.
All pets are welcome!
Gift Certificates are also available.
Free Parking in South Orange every Sunday! There is a covered parking garage just behind the shop. Easy access from Taylor Place off of Scotland Road or Vose Avenue.
Contact:
julia maloof verderosa
photographer
julia.verderosa@gmail.com
portraits.pets.lifestyle.editoral
follow me @juliamaloofverderosaphoto