Pet Portrait Pop Up At Pet Wants SOMA Is Back In Time For The Holidays

written by Julia Maloof Verderosa
From Julia Maloof Verderosa:

Treat yourself or someone you love with a fine art pet portrait session with a holiday feel.  

Slots are available over two Sundays

November 17th and 24th

11am – 3 pm 

Pet Wants SOMA

63 S Orange Ave

South Orange, NJ 07079.

Info & sign up here: https://Holidaypopup24.as.me/

or click on QR code in image


Donation recipient is Rescue Haven Foundation: https://rescuehaven.org/

This local organization rescues, heals, and homes animals in need.

All pets are welcome! 

Gift Certificates are also available.

Free Parking in South Orange every Sunday! There is a covered parking garage just behind the shop. Easy access from Taylor Place off of Scotland Road or Vose Avenue.

Contact:

julia maloof verderosa

photographer

julia.verderosa@gmail.com

www.juliamaloofverderosa.com

portraits.pets.lifestyle.editoral

follow me @juliamaloofverderosaphoto

 

