PHOTOS: Columbia High Marching Band Orchestrates Winning Season

The Columbia High School Marching Band is more than halfway through their season and they are flying high. The “Pride of Columbia” have played their hearts out through all kinds of weather, garnering 1st place finishes at competitions at Hanover Park, Pequannock and Northern Highlands, and winning “Best Percussion” at the Somerville competition.

The Marching Band program has grown this year, boasting over 70 students in the band and color guard. While the larger band has brought some logistical challenges, the students have risen to the occasion with the help of dedicated teachers, staff and parents, as well as the incredible generosity of the Mark Slade Homes Team at Keller Williams with their loan of a truck.

The last home football game of the season will be this Friday, October 18, at 6:30 p.m. This is the final opportunity to see the Marching Band perform their spectacular field show, “Dante”, at Underhill Sports Complex. It is also Senior Night, so come please come support the Marching Band as we honor our seniors!