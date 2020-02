From Paper Mill Playhouse:

On Saturday, February 22, legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber brought his good friend Glenn Close to see his new show at Paper Mill Playhouse, Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Following the performance, the two celebrities went backstage with Mark S. Hoebee (Paper Mill’s Producing Artistic Director) to meet and greet the cast, crew and orchestra.

Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber runs at Paper Mill Playhouse through March 1.