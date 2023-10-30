PHOTOS: Halloween in Maplewood and South Orange is ‘MapSoScary’!

Local photographer Jamie Meier started posting a few local houses decked out for Halloween five years ago, and the project has now grown into a popular contest that received over 50 entries this year.

Sponsored by SOPAC and The Estrella Consulting Group, the #MAPSOSCARY contest asks people to like photos of scary Halloween houses on @livelovemaplewood’s Instagram — the winner gets $100 and tickets to a SOPAC show of their choice “and the immense pride of winning the #MAPSOSCARY contest!” Meier says.

A photographer and creator, Meier says, “Our community is so creative, clever and fun – #MAPSOSCARY is way to bring us together in joy and excitement, especially for our kids. Use our Google Map and check out the 20 finalists in Maplewood and South Orange.

Vote by liking your favorite houses on Instagram @livelovemaplewood.

Find the MAPSOSCARY 2023 map here.