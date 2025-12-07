Sing Along With South Orange Symphony, Handel’s Messiah December 9

From the South Orange Symphony:

The public is invited to sing Handel’s Messiah, Part I, with the South Orange Symphony Strings on Tuesday, December 9, 7:30 pm at First Presbyterian Church & Trinity Church., 111 Irvington Ave., South Orange. The sing-along is free and conducted by Susan Haig and guest conductors. Vocal soloists are Caitlin Caulfield, soprano, Cornelia Lotito, contralto, Keaun Guy, tenor, and Sean Cooper, bass-baritone.

Bring a score if you have one; some scores are available, or just listen and enjoy. The sing-along runs one hour and 10 minutes and ends with the Hallelujah Chorus. Optional chorus brush-up rehearsal at 6:45 pm.

Free admission.

Where: First Presbyterian & Trinity Church, 111 Irvington Ave., South Orange

Street parking on South Orange Ave., Irvington Ave., or Academy St

For more information, call First Presbyterian & Trinity Church office 973-762-7879

