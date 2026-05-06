SOMA Celebrates AAPI Heritage with Month-Long Community Events

South Orange & Maplewood, NJ — May 2026 — SOMA Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month once again this May with a lineup of community events honoring Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cultures, history, and contributions. Through film, arts, and shared experiences, the series aims to bring the community together in celebration and learning.

AAPI Heritage Month commemorates the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States on May 7, 1843, and the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869, built in large part by Chinese immigrants.

Event Highlights:

May 3, 4:30–7:30 PM — Movie Night: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Free screening with snacks and a live martial arts presentation by Zen Wushu Academy. Box Office Cinemas, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange

May 9, 1–3 PM — Holi Fest NJ Celebrate the festival of colors with music and powdered dyes, honoring spring, love, and renewal. Memorial Park, Maplewood

May 13, 4–5 PM — Kids Hour with Yijia Bu Family-friendly program featuring a reading, craft activity, and calligraphy. South Orange Public Library, The Baird, South Orange

May 17, 1–4 PM — AAPI Celebration & Potluck Community gathering with food, performances, and cultural activities. The Baird Gym, South Orange

All events are open to the public, with several free offerings for families and residents of all ages.

Community members can support AAPI Heritage Month by attending events or donating via Venmo (@soma-ccw).

For full details and RSVP information, visit:

http://www.somaccw.org/aapimonth

Download (PDF, 1.94MB)