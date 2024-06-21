SOMA Jewish Cultural Affairs Committee Hosts 1st Annual Shalom Fest June 23

From the SOMA Jewish Cultural Affairs Committee:

Shalom Festival is debuting in South Orange-Maplewood with its first event on Sunday June 23, 2024 from 12:30-3:30 PM at the South Orange Duck Pond (Mead St. & Ridgewood Rd).

A Jewish cultural heritage festival brought to SOMA by local residents, it features a tasting of Jewish foods and drinks, traditional Jewish dance and a celebration of contemporary Jewish music artists. The NY Jewish Dancers will be presenting an hour of traditional dance and live music and local DJ Lou will be playing 2+ hours of music by contemporary Jewish artists from the USA and around the world. Shalom Festival is sponsored by local businesses and the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ.

The NY Jewish Dancers are a traditional Jewish dance and music show from New York City. The group was founded in 2009 in New York City. It is an American-Jewish company dedicated to celebrate the spirit of Jewish culture throughout the world of dance and music and has performed at Jewish heritage festivals throughout the United States.

