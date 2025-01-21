SOMA Rocks to Raise Funds for CHS Music—AND Celebrate Local Talent—January 25

From The Local Heroes Band:

SOMA Rocks is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of our community’s talent and a night filled with incredible music and camaraderie. Each January, the Local Heroes Band invites its talented neighbors from the South Orange and Maplewood community to perform with the band as guest vocalists.

Purchase tickets here: https://givebutter.com/somarocks2025

Showtime is 8 p.m Saturday, January 25, 2025 at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood, NJ. SandWiCheRia will be selling food inside.

This year’s show will be bigger and better than ever with a huge lineup of stars of stage and screen including: Kate Baldwin (two-time Tony Award nominee and star of Hello, Dolly! and Finian’s Rainbow, among others); Miguel Cervantes (best known for his role as Alexander Hamilton in the Chicago and Broadway productions of Hamilton); Becky Gulsvig (Broadway credits include A Beautiful Noise, Hairspray, Legally Blonde, and School of Rock); David Josefsberg (Broadway credits include Spamalot, Back to the Future, and Beetlejuice); Kevin Kern (Broadway credits include Finding Neverland, Wicked, The Bridges of Madison County, and Les Miserables); Manu Narayan (Broadway credits include Sondheim’s Company, My Fair Lady, and Gettin’ the Band Back Together); Graham Rowat (Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen, Meteor Shower, Sunset Boulevard, Mamma Mia); Allison Posner (Recent stage credits include The Magnificent Seven and Volleygirls); Joanna Young (Broadway credits include The Drowsy Chaperone and Grease). In addition, local singing legends Alex Jones (lead singer of the bands Gravy Train and Water Towers) and Jeiris Cook (solo artist) round out the guest singers. As always, the Local Heroes’ singers Charlie Pollock (currently starring on Broadway in The Great Gatsby) and Diane Davis (best known for starring as Ginny Potter in the acclaimed Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) will also take turns leading the band.

All the singers will select and perform their favorite rock and pop hits backed by the Local Heroes for an unforgettable performance. SOMA Rocks V will take place on Saturday, January 25, at 8pm at The Woodland in Maplewood.

Our goal is to raise at least $15,000 for the Columbia High School Music Parents Association (CHSMPA). The funds raised by CHSMPA play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the school budget and what our music teachers really need. CHSMPA supports a variety of CHS Music Program initiatives including new instruments, uniforms, transportation, and food. More than 600 students who participate in chorus, band, orchestra, and music technology will benefit.

Find out more about SOMA Rocks and The Local Heroes Band here: https://www.somarocks.org/about