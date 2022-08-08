SOPAC Announces Its 2022-2023 Season

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:
A legendary voice of love, “the funniest woman in the world,” a forefather of Funk, an SNL veteran, the High Priestess of R&B, and the king and queen of the banjo—these are just a few of the 40 highly anticipated acts in the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s 2022-2023 Season.
Experience Grammy winners (Judy Collins, Peabo Bryson, George Porter Jr., Béla Fleck, Paula Cole), genre-defying artists (Sweet Honey in the Rock, Naturally 7, Sons of Serendip, Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway), five Kids ‘N Family shows and the much-loved Laughs in the Loft series.
“We’re thrilled to say SOPAC is SO Back!” says Beth Fylstra, SOPAC’s CFO and Interim COO. “This season will mark our first full, in-person season since the 2018-2019 Season. Alongside our excitement for these captivating artists is our profound resilience as an organization.”
SOPAC persevered through two and a half years of closures due to Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida remediation before fully reopening the Jennifer and Tony Leitner Performance Hall last spring. The venue has a new stage and orchestra pit, freshly painted walls and modern carpeting throughout the building, including The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery.
“We, quite literally, weathered the storm,” added Fylstra. “This season will be the rainbow we’ve been waiting for. We hope you’ll join us as we return to providing high-quality arts experiences.”
The perfect act to kick off this momentous season? Comedian Ryan Hamilton. The epitome of resilience, Hamilton is back on tour following his recovery from car accident-related injuries. On September 9, he will grace the SOPAC stage with his smile and clean comedic style.
Full Season Lineup
SAT, SEP 10 at 7PM & 9:30PM
Tickets: $59-$79
Dubbed the King of Balladeers, Peabo Bryson is a two-time Grammy-winning vocalist known for his hit song, “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack. This legendary voice of love offers a timeless mix of Pop, Soul and R&B.
George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners
THU, SEP 15 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $35-$49
A forefather of Funk, George Porter Jr. is best known as a member of The Meters, the New Orleans-based Grammy-winning R&B group he formed alongside Art “Poppa Funk” Neville, Leo Nocentelli and Joseph Zigaboo Modeliste.
FRI, SEP 23 at 8PM
Tickets: $36-$56
British soulman James Hunter and his gritty, longstanding backing band bring you a sublime evening of no-nonsense Blues. Given their virtuosity, they have shared the stage with acts as diverse as Allen Toussaint, Sharon Jones and Van Morrison.
Billie & Blue Eyes presented by
John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell
The Songs of Frank Sinatra & Billie Holiday
SAT, SEP 24 at 8PM
Tickets: $48-$68
John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell are a dynamic duo who will transport audiences to the glory days of Jazz with masterful ease, capturing Sinatra’s cool swagger and Holiday’s effortless grace.
FRI, SEP 30 at 8PM
Tickets: $35-$45
Acclaimed trombonist, composer and producer Delfeayo Marsalis is known for his “technical excellence, inventive mind and frequent touches of humor” (Los Angeles Times). A New Orleans native, he is the brother of renowned trumpeter Wynton Marsalis.
FRI, OCT 7 at 8PM
Tickets: $42-$59
Soul singer-songwriter Bettye LaVette has been called the High Priestess of R&B. Her “pure Blues growl” has earned this Grammy-nominated performer comparisons to Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner. Blind since birth, Raul Midón lives in a world of sound. His tropical groove, silky voice and electric guitar are his signature.
Ain’t No Mountain High Enough!
FRI, NOV 11 at 8PM
Tickets: $58-$88
Valerie Simpson has spent a lifetime writing chart-topping anthems with her late husband Nick Ashford as the entity known as Ashford & Simpson. The duo penned timeless hits such as, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand” and “I’m Every Woman” for Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston and others before embarking on a performing career of their own.
Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics
FRI, JAN 20 at 8PM
Tickets: $65-$85
Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics are bringing back falsetto! After a storied more than 40-year career, this Soul group continues to perform their hit R&B ballads, including “You Are Everything” and the Grammy-nominated “You Make Me Feel Brand New.”
SAT, JAN 28 at 8PM
Tickets: $26-$35
Big, brassy and unapologetically bold. Born in the multicultural melting pot of New York City, the six-piece band pays homage to the New Orleans brass band tradition while incorporating eclectic Rock, Funk, Jazz, Ska, Gospel and EDM. The group’s irresistible groove is led by co-founder Josh Holcomb’s soulful trombone, Daro Behroozi’s soaring sax and Joshua Gawel’s powerful trumpet.
SAT, SEP 17 at 8PM
Tickets: $30-$48
Israeli superstar David Broza is recognized for his dynamic guitar performances and humanitarian efforts. His signature sound is influenced by Spanish Flamenco, American Folk, Rock and poetry.
THU, SEP 22 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $28-$38
After a musical hiatus and period of profound self-reflection, singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards triumphantly returns with her cloud-grazing voice, skilled strumming and Folk/Country music that confronts life’s challenges yet finds the beauty in it all.
Chris Smither & Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius
SAT, OCT 8 at 8PM
Tickets: $35-$45
A master of acoustic Folk/Blues, Chris Smither creates a singular guitar sound – a beat-driven finger-picking, layered over his rhythmic, tapping feet (always mic’d in performance). A lifelong devotee of Bluegrass, Tim O’Brien is skilled on guitar, mandolin, fiddle and banjo. He often performs with his wife, vocalist Jan Fabricius.
WED, OCT 26 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $49-$84
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, “the king and queen of the banjo” (Paste magazine), have a musical partnership like no other. Béla is a fifteen-time Grammy winner who has taken the instrument across multiple genres. Abigail is a singer-songwriter and clawhammer banjo player.
WED, NOV 9 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $28-$38
Darlingside has long been praised for their mesmerizing harmonies and wistful songwriting, described by NPR as “exquisitely-arranged, literary-minded, baroque Folk-Pop,” and compared to Crosby, Stills and Nash; Simon & Garfunkel; and The Byrds.
Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins
THU, NOV 10 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $38-$49
Carried by her radiant voice, Grammy winner Paula Cole has a musical catalog defined by honest lyrics that covers Blues, Jazz, Folk, Pop, Gospel and Americana. Multi-instrumentalist Sophie B. Hawkins has been tugging at heartstrings for decades with her captivating storytelling. Both are known for their indelible 90s hits—Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait” and Hawkins’ “As I Lay Me Down.”
THU, NOV 17 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $39-$49
With an expressive voice, keen wit and evocative way with words, Folk-Rock artist Josh Ritter has been described as “harking back to Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and maybe a little Mark Knopfler” (The New York Times) and named one of the “100 Greatest Living Songwriters” by Paste magazine.
SAT, DEC 3 at 8PM
Tickets: $38-$48
Martin Sexton’s spirited songs run the American musical gamut, incorporating Soul, Country and Blues. The guitarist has been praised for “his unpretentious heartiness” (The New York Times) and his “soul-marinated voice” (Rolling Stone).
FRI, SEP 9 at 8PM
Tickets: $28-$35
The wholesome, Idaho-bred comic’s Netflix special, Happy Face, was called “the special you can’t watch enough times.”
SUN, SEP 11 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $30-$45
Comedian Maria Bamford is revered for her deeply personal comedy about mental illness as well as her dead-on impressions. Stephen Colbert called her his “favorite comedian on earth” and Judd Apatow said she is “the funniest woman in the world.”
SUN, OCT 2 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $35-$53
Emmy- and SAG-nominated comedian Kevin Nealon is one of the longest running cast members on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He’s also a critically acclaimed actor known for his roles in the Showtime series Weeds and several films by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.
SUN, OCT 9 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $38-$58
This comedian, actor and television writer can currently be seen in Stranger Things and The Kominsky Method, for which he received an Emmy nomination. He also recently revived one of his most iconic roles in the return of Mad About You, the long-running hit 90s comedy he co-created and starred in with Helen Hunt.
FIRST WEDNESDAY OF EVERY MONTH AT 7:30PM
Tickets: $20
Join us for Laughs in the Loft, a monthly series featuring stand-up comics from our own backyard, Brooklyn and beyond! Each Laughs in the Loft event features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The talent is announced approximately two weeks prior to each show.
THU, DEC 1 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $40-$50
Experience a raucous, razzle dazzle celebration featuring classic Jazz and Swing holiday favorites and original tunes performed by the eight-piece band. Their brassy horn arrangements and rollicking piano melodies combined with the vocals from a chanteuse will transport listeners to a past era.
FRI, DEC 2 at 8PM
Tickets: $58-$78
Celebrate Christmas with Judy Collins! The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known for her poetic storytelling style will perform holiday classics, songs from her latest album, Spellbound, and beloved songs culled from her six-decade career.
FRI, DEC 9 at 8PM
Tickets: $30-$45
Add extra flair to this festive time of year with the energetic all-vocal magic of Rockapella. Clap along to catchy original Pop songs and contemporary revisions of Motown and Soul classics.
SUN, DEC 11 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $30-$40
This all-female collective captivates audiences and embodies the splendor of the Christmas season with their majestic vocals and stunning step-dancing.
SAT, DEC 17 at 8PM
Tickets: $48-$68
Sweet Honey in the Rock is an internationally renowned Grammy-nominated a cappella ensemble with a nearly 50-year history of serving as musical missionaries for equality, empowerment and education.
WED, DEC 21 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $23-$33
Boundary-pushing group Nefesh Mountain combines elements of Americana, Appalachian Bluegrass, Celtic Folk and Eastern European melodies with messages of inclusivity, diversity and hope.
THU, NOV 3 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $39-$62
Jim Messina’s legacy of making hit music spans five decades, three super groups (Buffalo Springfield, Poco, Loggins and Messina), a vibrant solo career and scores of producing and engineering credits.
featuring the THE BAND Band with TTBB Horns & Special Guests
SAT, NOV 12 at 8PM
Tickets: $32-$42
Relive the Last Waltz, the famous 1976 Thanksgiving concert that has become embedded in the Rock and Roll lexicon. Hear Eric Clapton’s “Further On Up the Road,” Ronnie Hawkins’ “Who Do You Love,” Van Morrison’s “Caravan” and many more of the songs from that special night.
WED, DEC 7 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $32-$42
Skilled on the harp, cello and piano, this quartet of lifelong instrumentalists and vocalists brings a harmonious synergy to the stage. Melding Classical and Pop, Sons of Serendip has collaborated with several orchestras and opened for John Legend.
Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway
SAT, DEC 10 at 8PM
Tickets: $35-$55
The Tony-nominated Callaway sisters are one singular sensation in their new show “Broadway the Calla-way!” They’ll sing showstoppers from West Side Story, Chicago, Funny Girl, Cats, Carousel, Wicked and more Broadway musicals.
SUN, MAR 5 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $44-$54
Naturally 7 is more than a collection of great a capella singers—it’s magic! They transform their voices into human instruments, effortlessly producing music of any genre. Their “vocal play” has redefined what is possible with the human voice.
TUE, MAR 14 at 7:30PM
Tickets: $38-$48
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are an award-winning bagpipe-led ensemble featuring some of the best pianists, guitarists, drummers and overall musicians in Scotland, with an infectious style of feel-good music.
Comedy With a Drip! Featuring Casey Carle, Comic Bubble Artist
SUN, NOV 20 at 1PM
Tickets: $23
Comic bubble artist Casey Carle brings us his amazing one-man show combining spontaneous comedy, jazzy music and, of course, brilliant bubbling!
No Smoke, No Mirrors Tour featuring Ran’D Shine and Jamahl Keyes
SAT, FEB 11 at 1PM
Tickets: $18-$25
Breathtaking! Mind-blowing! Astonishing! This show features two world-class magicians in a unique production that weaves a tapestry of psychological illusions, comedy and music to create an immersive experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
SAT, MAR 11 at 1PM
Tickets: $18
Highlighting the spirit and customs of different cultures, this familiar brew of favorite stories from Africa, India, Eastern Europe and America is filled with music, color, fantasy and fun!
The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety
The World’s Most Unique 2-Person Circus Show!
SUN, APR 2 at 1PM
Tickets: $23-$28
The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety is a fast-paced, high-energy circus show for all ages showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction all wrapped up in a blanket of comedy.
SAT, MAY 6 at 1PM
Tickets: $18-$20
Join young Mowgli as he learns the laws of the jungle with the help of friends like Bagheera and Baloo. Based on Rudyard Kipling’s time-honored adventure, this tale will delight the young and the young at heart!
At-a-Glance Lineup
New shows will be announced on a rolling basis. For the most up-to-date listings, visit SOPACnow.org/Events
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT 8PM: Ryan Hamilton
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 AT 7PM & 9:30PM: Peabo Bryson
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 AT 7:30PM: Maria Bamford
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 AT 7:30PM: George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 AT 8PM: David Broza & Trio Havana
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 AT 7:30PM: Kathleen Edwards
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 AT 8PM: The James Hunter Six
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 AT 8PM: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell: The Songs of Frank Sinatra & Billie Holiday
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 AT 8PM: Delfeayo Marsalis Quintet
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 AT 7:30PM: Kevin Nealon
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 AT 8PM: Bettye LaVette & Raul Midón
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8 AT 8PM: Chris Smither & Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 AT 7:30PM: Paul Reiser With Special Guest Vance Gilbert
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 AT 7:30PM: Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 AT 7:30PM: An Evening with Jim Messina
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 AT 7:30PM: Darlingside
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 AT 7:30PM: Paula Cole & Sophie B. Hawkins
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 AT 8PM: Valerie Simpson & Friends Sing Ashford & Simpson
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 AT 8PM: The Last Waltz Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 AT 7:30PM: An Evening with Josh Ritter
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 AT 1PM: Kids ‘N Family Series: BubbleMania!
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 AT 7:30PM: Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2 AT 8PM: Judy Collins: Holiday & Hits Show
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3 AT 8PM: Martin Sexton
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 AT 7:30PM: Sons of Serendip
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 AT 8PM: A Rockapella Holiday
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 AT 8PM: Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway: Broadway the Calla-way!
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11 AT 7:30PM: Cherish the Ladies: A Celtic Christmas
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 AT 8PM: Sweet Honey in the Rock: Holiday Show
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21 AT 7:30PM: Nefesh Mountain: The Hanukkah Show
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 AT 8PM: Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28 AT 8PM: Lucky Chops: New Day, New Tour
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11 AT 1PM: The Heart & Soul of Magic
SUNDAY, MARCH 5 AT 7:30PM: Naturally 7
SATURDAY, MARCH 11 AT 1PM: Kids ‘N Family Series: Stone Soup and Other Stories
TUESDAY, MARCH 14 AT 7:30PM: Red Hot Chilli Pipers
SUNDAY, APRIL 2 AT 1PM: Kids ‘N Family Series: The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety
SATURDAY, MAY 6 AT 1PM: Kids ‘N Family Series: The Jungle Book
###
About SOPAC:
Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council’s performances, including the Classical Concert Series, Jazz ‘N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.