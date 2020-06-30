South Orange Cancels 2020 ‘Summer Nights’ Concerts and Movies on Flood’s Hill

South Orange’s popular “Summer Nights” series has been canceled for 2020, according to a brief announcement from the Township of South Orange Village on June 29.

Held on Flood’s Hill on Wednesday nights throughout the summer, Summer Nights included free concerts, food trucks, art activities, games and movies. Though no explanation was provided in the announcement, the cancelation is likely due to the State of Emergency caused by the coronavirus.

The series was sponsored by the South Orange Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs and the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC).