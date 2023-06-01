South Orange Downtown Announces Under Cover Music Fest Stage Lineup For This Saturday, June 3

From South Orange Downtown:

The fourth annual Under Cover Music Fest returns to the Sloan Street Lot in South Orange, NJ, this weekend with exciting performances from 9 cover bands, the latest tunes from DJ Thomas Schmid, delicious local food, kids activities and a bustling beer garden. This event is free and open to all.

Check out this year’s lineup:

This family friendly event will feature games, crafts and activities for kids in the Y-Zone from 2-6PM courtesy of the South Mountain YMCA. Attendees will enjoy refreshing drinks and delicious bites from local eateries including, Miti Miti, Pandang, Chipoba, Grub & Go, Martin’s Pretzels, Three Daughters Baking Co., Juice Hub and the Fox and Falcon by David Burke. The beer garden (cash bar) by Osteria Del Corso will serve Ironbound Hard Cider, Aspide Spritz and beer from NJ’s best breweries including SOMA Brewing Co and Four City Brewing Company.

Festival guests are also allowed to bring their own food, blankets and low-profile folding chairs (no higher than 9” off the ground) or they can purchase a VIP tent online at www.southorangedowntown.org. The VIP tent includes access to a semi private bathroom, seating, water, snacks and giveaways.

Under Cover Music Fest is presented by South Orange Downtown, South Orange Village and SOPAC. This event would not be possible without the generous support of main stage sponsor Mark Murphy’s Music, kid-zone sponsor South Mountain YMCA, supporting sponsors Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams, Miti Miti, and PSEG. The rain date for UCMF is Sunday, June 4 from 12-8PM.

For more information and to view the latest lineup, please visit southorangedowntown.org and follow South Orange Downtown on Facebook and Instagram @southorangedowntown.

About South Orange Downtown

South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses.

PRESS CONTACT:

Melissa Hodge, Executive Director

Email: melissa@southorangedowntown.org Phone: 973.763.6899